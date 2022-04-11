ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Review: Netflix's 'Twenty Five Twenty One' is a refreshing K-drama

By Genesis Pavia
dailytitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Twenty Five Twenty One” is a heartfelt South Korean drama starring Nam Joo-Hyuk as Baek Yi-Jin, a once wealthy son who lost it all, and Kim Tae-Ri as Na Hee-Do, a young aspiring fencer. The show takes place in the late ‘90s through flashbacks as Kim Min-Chae (Myung-Bin...

dailytitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Twenty Five Twenty One’ star Bona wants to “break stereotypes” as an idol-actress

Twenty Five Twenty One star and WJSN member Bona has spoken about her desire to break the mold as an idol-actress. In a recent interview with Esquire Korea, the singer-turned-actress opened up about wanting to break the stereotypes surrounding K-pop idols who have joined the acting industry. Although it is common for idols to venture into acting, many are often scrutinised for their allegedly lacking acting abilities.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

5 Things to Know About "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" Star Nam Joo-Hyuk

Nam Joo-Hyuk has stolen fans' hearts with his portrayal of Baek Yi-Jin in the hit K-drama, "Twenty Five Twenty One." In the series, Nam takes on the role of a kind and hardworking young man who's struggling to make ends meet due to his family going bankrupt. Just when he begins to lose hope that his situation will get better, he meets a high school fencer named Na Hee-Do (Kim Tae-ri), who teaches him how to dream big again.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nam Joo Hyuk
Person
Kim Tae Ri
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean#Asian
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Nod to Pete Davidson During Disneyland Outing

Watch: Kim Kardashian Gushes Over FIRST KISS With Pete Davidson. Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian seeing a whole new world. While celebrating True Thompson's fourth birthday at Disneyland on April 12, the SKIMS founder, 41, posted a video mid-ride of the doll-size versions of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin flying on their magic carpet as a subtle gesture to her comedian boyfriend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
UPI News

'Gilded Age' Season 2 ups 13 recurring stars to regulars

April 15 (UPI) -- HBO's The Gilded Age is expanding its cast for Season 2 by turning 13 recurring stars into series regulars. The stars who will be series regulars in Season 2 include Kelli O'Hara (Aurora Fane), Donna Murphy (Mrs. Astor), Debra Monk (Armstrong), Kristine Nielsen (Mrs. Bauer), Taylor Richardson (Bridget) and Ben Ahlers (Jack Trotter).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Believes Superman Needs to Be Revitalized After Being Left to Languish

Warner Bros. Discovery thinks that Superman needs to be revitalized after "being left to languish." These details come from a Variety report that indicates that there's going to be some moving and shuffling over at DC Comics. In an effort to get on the same page, the company is looking for ways to get one of their most marketable heroes back into the game. It's been a long time since audiences have seen the Man of Steel in live-action. Some of that is because of their stuffed slate, but other onlookers believe it has more to do with the responses to recent movies featuring The Man of Tomorrow.
MOVIES
In Style

Dakota Fanning Wore a Sheer Nightgown on the Red Carpet

After a two-year hiatus from the red carpet (her last appearance was at the 2020 SAG Awards), Dakota Fanning made a triumphant return while simultaneously test-driving one of spring's biggest trends: lingerie dressing. At the Los Angeles premiere of the Showtime series The First Lady, in which Dakota portrays Betty...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy