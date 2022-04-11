ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T Chief Looks To Boost Prices, Cut Costs Post Media Spinoff: WSJ

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T Inc (NYSE: T) CEO John Stankey saw inflation prompting him to raise prices for some core services while it continues to cut costs after getting out of the media business, the Wall Street Journal reports. Stankey saw a potential economic downturn, making its shares more attractive to investors...

