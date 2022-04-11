ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS3’s Jim Donovan Is Finally Coming Home!

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Loyal Eyewitness News viewers have been closely following Jim Donovan’s European adventure. Well, we have a major update:  Jim is finally coming home!

Jim sent us a picture from the airport in Budapest on Monday morning.  He’s been stuck there for an extra eight days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Jim is heading to Frankfurt, Germany and eventually back to us, here in Philadelphia.

If his trip goes as planned, we’ll see Jim back on Eyewitness News on Wednesday morning.

We spoke to him Monday morning and he already lost his glasses, so his return trip home is off to a rocky start!

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

