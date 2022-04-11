Raise The Future Uses Trust-Based Relational Interventions To Help Families

DENVER (CBS4) – Raise the Future provides comprehensive help for children and families that are struggling as a result of trauma. When a child suffers abuse, neglect, or loss, it can disrupt their development. Research tells us that these kids struggle with understanding their own needs, and knowing how to get those needs met, which leads to acting out behaviors. That is where Trust-Based Relational Intervention or TBRI can help.

“Truly, what TBRI is about is growing healthy brains and bodies, and teaching healthy relational skills,” said Amanda Purvis, Training Specialist with the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at Texas Christian University.

Amanda Purvis teaches TBRI all over the world, but she also practices with her own children.

“We are very, very specific about creating environments or opportunities where kids are getting those attachment needs met on a regular basis,” she explained.

The practice is about recreating situations that allow the child to feel safe, valued, heard and seen.

“In our home, for example, you can always have a snack, but you have to ask. And it’s not because my kids need help getting snacks, they’re teenagers now. But I have them ask so that I get to say, ‘Yes,’ and go through that attachment cycle of: ‘Yes, I’ll feed you.’; ‘Yes, I hear you.’; ‘Yes, you’re important.’; ‘Yes, you matter.’; every time I give a child a snack,” Purvis told CBS4. “Those things help to heal those attachment wounds, and help the child to learn how to self-regulate and self-modulate.”

Raise the Future has experts in TBRI, and uses it to help families.

“The in-home coaching work has probably been one of the most impactful pieces of our work with TBRI,” said Jill Crewes, Vice President of Programs with Raise the Future.

Coaches give parents practical ways they can help their children.

“We move a family that’s kind of in that place of crisis and really deep struggle to a place of joy, and thriving, and laughing and having fun,” Crewes explained.

A transformation that puts children on the path to becoming healthy, happy adults.

“I believe that there is hope and healing for all children,” Purvis added.

LINK: For More Information about A Day for Wednesday’s Child

You can help Raise the Future create more families like this by calling 303-755-3975 to make a donation or get more information. You can also give by texting “2022 DWC” to 71777.