Colorado’s First Domestic Case Of Avian Flu Confirmed in Pitkin County

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s first domestic case of the avian bird flu is now confirmed, as announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL).

“Honestly, I’m really worried,” said Dr. Maggie Baldwin, CO State Veterinarian. “We’ve never seen an outbreak like this, especially with the level of wild bird detections. And there’s not much we can do about the wild birds.”

The Colorado Department of Agriculture started investigating last week, after 35 out of 36 chickens in a Pitkin County flock died. The farm where it occurred is under quarantine, and outbreaks among wild birds have been reported in four other Colorado counties , including Denver.

“Our goal right now is to reach all bird owners, small or commercial flock and increase biosecurity,” said Baldwin.

This is part of a larger outbreak across the country. About 25 million domestic birds have died in 29 different states. And Baldwin says the state’s message is to protect flocks, and that’s up to flock owners.

“Maintain a close flock, don’t introduce any new birds, keep them indoors,” said Baldwin.

Because it can spread quickly with deadly results.

“We can see it wipe our a flock in 24-48 hours. There’s no treatment or vaccine, so it’s all about prevention.”

LINKS: Avian Influenza Webinar for Backyard and Exhibition Poultry Producers | U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service