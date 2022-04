Brandon Brooks has been named the new College View Middle School principal, the school’s site-based decision making council announced Thursday afternoon. Brooks, assistant principal at East View Elementary School, has been working with the district since 2016. He steps into this role following the departure of Jennifer Crume, who was named the Daviess County Public Schools director of secondary education in July 2021. He will begin his new role July 1.

