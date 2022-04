It was a night with catchy music, whimsical stage theatrics and messages of love and support in the spotlight. Billie Eilish was in the house and entertaining her legion of avid fans March 14 at Chicago's United Center. Eilish is currently on her "Happier Than Ever" Tour, which began in early February and is scheduled to run through the beginning of July.

