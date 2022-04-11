ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

West Virginia Manufacturers Association, Chamber of Commerce endorses Rep. McKinley

By Staff video by Charles Young
WVNews
 1 day ago

WVNews

West Virginia Public Service Commission holds pipeline safety seminar in Bridgeport

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission held one of its annual pipeline safety seminars at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport Thursday. “We’re required as part of our federal funding to provide to the regulated operators in the state educational opportunities, so we do these seminars. We try to do them every year. Of course, we’ve missed a couple years, so this is our first in-person one since 2019,” said Mary Friend, PSC Gas Pipeline Safety Division director.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Department of Commerce remains 'in the middle of it'

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch is feeling pretty good these days. The Department of Commence, which includes a wide variety of state agencies ranging from the Division of Natural Resources to WorkForce West Virginia, recently played an instrumental role in helping the state land a trio of high-profile, high-dollar investments.
CHARLESTON, WV
KGLO News

US Chamber of Commerce awards Mason City Chamber with a Five-Star rating

MASON CITY — The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Mason City Chamber of Commerce with its designation of “Accredited with 5 Stars” for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community. Local chambers are rated as accredited, three stars, four stars or five stars, with five stars being the highest honor and is reserved for organizations that exhibit excellence in all aspects. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, which is comprised of U. S. Chamber board members.
MASON CITY, IA
McPherson Sentinel

Chamber of Commerce Announces Chamber Blue of Kansas

The McPherson Chamber of Commerce has announced a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) to offer an Association Health Plan called Chamber Blue of Kansas. The McPherson Chamber of Commerce and all chambers involved in this partnership recognized...
MCPHERSON, KS
The Lakelander Magazine

New President & CEO of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce

Introducing, Amy Wiggins, The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce’s new President and CEO. The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce has found a new president and CEO, Amy Wiggins. Wiggins, former executive director of Lakeland Symphony Orchestra, has an extensive community volunteer resume. Wiggins has served on the Board of Directors for both Lakeland and Polk Vision, is a council member of Lakeland Mayor’s Council on the Arts, is the current President of Polk Art Alliance, and is current Board Chair of Linking Community Now.
LAKELAND, FL
Austin Monitor

Chamber of Commerce offers rosy jobs report

Austin has once again come out as a top city in the country economically, as shown by a new report on job growth and unemployment from the Austin Chamber of Commerce. Researchers at the chamber found that Austin ranked number one among the top 50 metro areas in the U.S. based on regaining pre-pandemic jobs and adding new ones.
AUSTIN, TX
WVNews

West Virginia American Water Announces Completion of Weston to Webster Springs Interconnection

Weston, W.Va. (Apr. 8, 2022) – West Virginia American Water announced today the completion of an interconnection from its Weston water treatment plant to serve its customers in Webster Springs. The project, which includes a 28.5-mile-long water main from Weston to Webster Springs and added approximately 115 new customers, was completed over a four-year period. This $25 million-dollar upgrade effectively retires the company’s Webster Springs water treatment plant.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia unemployment rate drops to 3.7% in March

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia continues to see a decline in its seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, once again setting a record for the lowest in the state's history. The rate decreased two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.7% in March. The number of unemployed state residents declined...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

3 more COVID deaths, 326 active cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported there were 326 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of Wednesday. There were three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,777 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Kristi Gannon retires from Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital

Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation and Adult Fitness Nurse Supervisor Kristi Gannon has retired from Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital after 27 years at the hospital. She has directed the department for many years and oversaw national accreditation that both the Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab departments received. “I am most proud of...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia American Water launches customer advisory map

CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water announced that a new customer advisory map is live on the company’s website. This user-friendly map allows West Virginia American Water customers to view any active water service disruptions, planned service outages, or boil water advisories within their area. The customer advisory map can be found in the Alerts section of the West Virginia American Water website.
POLITICS
WVNews

Bridgeport (West Virginia) family new dog owners following Rotary service project

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A grandmother and granddaughter welcomed a new addition to their home in mid-March with 3-month-old terrier mix Molly. Shirley Reed and granddaughter Kristina Perrine said they were both surprised they were chosen by the Bridgeport Rotary Club and Humane Society of Harrison County to formally adopt Molly during the Rotary Club’s March meeting as part of the annual Puppy Love Project.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA

