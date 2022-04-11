West Virginia Manufacturers Association, Chamber of Commerce endorses Rep. McKinley

Introducing, Amy Wiggins, The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce’s new President and CEO. The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce has found a new president and CEO, Amy Wiggins. Wiggins, former executive director of Lakeland Symphony Orchestra, has an extensive community volunteer resume. Wiggins has served on the Board of Directors for both Lakeland and Polk Vision, is a council member of Lakeland Mayor’s Council on the Arts, is the current President of Polk Art Alliance, and is current Board Chair of Linking Community Now.
