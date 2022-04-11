West Virginia Manufacturers Association, Chamber of Commerce endorses Rep. McKinley

MASON CITY — The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Mason City Chamber of Commerce with its designation of “Accredited with 5 Stars” for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community. Local chambers are rated as accredited, three stars, four stars or five stars, with five stars being the highest honor and is reserved for organizations that exhibit excellence in all aspects. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, which is comprised of U. S. Chamber board members.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 21 DAYS AGO