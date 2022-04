Rescue workers searching for wreckage from last week’s crash of a China Eastern passenger plane are “basically done,” according to Chinese officials, who said more than 49,000 pieces of debris had been found.Flight MU5735 took off from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of the Yunnan province, on 21 March and was headed to Guangzhou, in the southeast of China, when it nosedived from 29,000ft into a mountainside in the Guangxi region, killing all 132 people on board. A rescue mission was immediately put in place, with China’s president Xi Jinping calling for an “all-out” investigation to find out...

ACCIDENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO