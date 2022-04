Since its beginning, the Dial Study Club has a known history for giving back to this community, and this year is no different. The ladies of Dial are raffling off a Consuela Brit Classic tote (generously donated by Marlene’s Sass & Class) and a Springfield Hellcat OSP 9 mm optic-ready pistol (generously donated by Lander’s Creek Outfitters) in order to raise funds to be distributed to in the form of scholarships for high school seniors and donations for local charities.

CHARITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO