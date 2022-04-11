ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus headed for divorce

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5atlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Miley Cyrus' parents are headed for an achy break divorce. It comes after the couple has previously called off two other divorces. Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus on...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Jesus is my booster’: Billy Ray Cyrus fans confused by singer’s shirt in vaccine photo

Billy Ray Cyrus has caused confusion with his decision to wear a “Jesus is my booster” shirt... while receiving his Covid-19 booster dose. The country music star, 60, shared an Instagram post on 7 April showing him receiving the booster dose at a clinic in the US, where several states are currently reporting a sharp rise in Covid infections. In the photo, Cyrus – the father of pop star Miley Cyrus – can be seen wearing a black T-shirt with the phrase “Jesus is my booster” printed across it. The musician’s caption read: “Jesus is my booster! Shout out...
RELIGION
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

How Miley Cyrus Feels About Marriage & Kids With BF Maxx Morando As They Get Serious

A source close to Miley revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer is doing things ‘differently’ with her boyfriend. Miley Cyrus seems head-over-heels for her boyfriend Maxx Morando, as their relationship has gotten more serious as their romance has continued. The 29-year-old Plastic Hearts singer has worked on “doing things differently” and keeping her relationship with the 23-year-old drummer “out of the public eye as much as possible.”, a source close to Miley revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Tish Cyrus
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore Four Skintight Catsuits in One Weekend

Miley Cyrus made a splash last week ahead of her Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Chile performances with the tiniest, multicolored romper. But that attention-grabbing outfit was just the beginning of a weekend filled with chaotic looks that included not one, not two, but four skintight catsuits. Miley heavily documented both...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorces#Fox News#Fox5ny News
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Greets Fans In Leather Catsuit With Backless Cutouts In Argentina: Watch

Miley Cyrus looked fabulous when she wore a skintight, backless leather catsuit while greeting fans in Argentina. Miley Cyrus is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she greeted fans in Argentina. The 29-year-old singer showed off her incredible figure in a tight black leather-looking Koral Jet Infinity Jumpsuit with a completely open back.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'No, you are not doing this to me': Kim Kardashian runs off stage screaming in tight latex dress during a fake spider prank on Ellen

Kim Kardashian ran off stage screaming after Ellen DeGeneres played a fake spider prank on her, in scenes that will air on Wednesday's episode of Ellen. The 41-year-old put on a dramatic display as Ellen pulled out a spider box, prompting Kim to jump out of her chair and head for the stage exit - waving goodbye to the audience.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance

Not wasting any time! Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot in January 2019 after a whirlwind two-and-a-half-month courtship. The nuptials came amid turmoil in the police officer’s personal life stemming from past relationships. Before the country singer’s wedding to McLoughlin, she was married to Blake Shelton from May 2011 to July 2015. News […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy