It would be naive to think that the Houston Astros are the only ones in the league with unclean hands, says one MLB player. In a series of tweets this week, veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr., who now plays in the Seattle Mariners organization, spoke up in defense of the Astros. He said there were “some really good human beings” on that team. Souza also added that many other MLB teams had sign-stealing systems, too.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO