Octopus Seahorse Jellyfish

Anyone who has watched the hit Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher, or read Peter Godfrey-Smith’s bestselling book Other Minds will already be aware of the dazzling capabilities of octopuses.They are extraordinary creatures – with their intelligence distributed throughout their eight-armed bodies, rather than centralised in a single brain like in humans, they rapidly learn new skills, are highly adaptive, display complex behaviour, are able to solve complicated puzzles, have preferences for different individuals and can even be playful.Whether they have what we recognise as emotions remains hotly debated. But the issue could up-end humans’ moral decision-making, according to new research...

ANIMALS ・ 21 DAYS AGO