Perspectives in Philanthropy

The Community Foundation of Marshall County (CFMC) hosted its annual grant awards ceremony on Tuesday evening on the campus of Marshalltown Community College (MCC). The CFMC, combined with three student philanthropy groups, awarded 18 organizations 25 different grants for various community minded projects. The grants totaled $112,000, and the CFMC board of directors awarded six of them.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IA ・ 22 DAYS AGO