ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Family Is As Important For Adults As It Is For Children

By Libby Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Every year about 25,000 teens “age out” of the foster care system with no support system in place. Those young people have higher rates of incarceration, drug use, unwanted pregnancy, unemployment, and homelessness. Having caring adults who can usher them into adulthood makes a big difference.

Teena & Josh have fostered 21 kids over the years. On their journey, they’ve adopted 3 of them and raised one biological daughter.

“What we always tried to do is treat them with all the love and respect they deserve just like we would for our own kids,” said Josh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Auorr_0f5vrS7800

(credit CBS)

Nathan has been with Teena and Josh since he was 2-and-a-half-months old, he doesn’t know another family.

“They’re really nice. They always hang out with me when I want them to do something with me,” he told CBS4.

Liam came to them at 5-and-a-half weeks. He also doesn’t know another family, but he has a special distinction.

“I became Parker’s first Safe Haven baby,” he said.

Nathan and Liam joined Teena and Josh’s biological daughter, Casidee. She’s in Seattle now studying psychology in college. But as a biological daughter in the midst of adopted and foster youth, she had to find her own voice.

“Remember that my issues are also valid. And, I’m allowed to communicate that to my family without that fear of feeling unheard,” she told CBS4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6BMx_0f5vrS7800

(credit CBS)

Together the family has added Marissa and Mia becoming the support they needed as they aged out of the system.

“I talk to at least one of them at least once a day,” Mia said.

Mia came to Teena and Josh when she was 14-years-old.

“I just immediately felt this rush of positive energy. And I just knew immediately she was safe. This house was a safe place, and I hadn’t felt like that in a long time,” Mia explained.

Her heart has been with this family ever since.

“They’ve been a huge blessing in my life, and I literally would not be where I am today in my life without my family,”

Mia aged out of the foster care system, but Teena and Josh never stopped fostering her.

“We need to set the kids up for success, and it does start with the community that they can trust and surrounds them and protects them, and then keeps them going,” Josh said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4PZl_0f5vrS7800

(credit Teena & Josh)

Teena and Josh surprised Mia at Christmas with adoption papers. She was 26 years old.

Seeing that piece of paper was like, “Oh my gosh! This is real! I have a family!” even though I always had them. Seeing that piece of paper just made it concrete,” Mia explained.

She says without her family she would likely be just another statistic.

“They saved me. Literally, all of them, every single one of them saved me,” Mia said.

The family is used to seeing Marissa come through the door on any given night.

“I show up all the time. We play games, we eat dinner, we’ll go out to family outings,” Marissa said.

She first came through the door when she was 15-years-old, and she’s been coming back ever since.

“They were my first foster home,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afa73_0f5vrS7800

(credit CBS)

“It’s very important that kids have a support system around them, and If you’re not going to do it, who is?” Teena said.

22-year-old Marissa relies on the whole family. She hangs out with brothers Liam and Nathan, and gets guidance and support from Teena and Josh. She’s even learning long-distance from sisters, Casidee and Mia.

“I don’t have a piece of paper saying I’m adopted, but I’m in the family. I’m part of the family, I know that, I feel that,” Marissa said.

“I look at where she was at 15 and where she is today. Where she’s now, a vet tech. She’s got her own vehicle. She’s paying rent, “ Josh said of Marissa’s progress.

She was able to do all that because of the structure and support of her family.

“It’s really just a life changer. It gives you that sense of peace and belonging and being loved and wanted,” Marissa said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLQ05_0f5vrS7800

(credit CBS)

Teena and Josh opened their hearts and built a family that has actually saved lives.

“I love it here. It’s not only a great place, but I love my family members,” Liam said.

“The growth that you get from this, the fulfillment that you get from this, the amazing experiences that you get from this makes it absolutely worth it,” Teena said.

LINK: For More Information On A Day for Wednesday’s Child

You can help Raise the Future create more families like this by calling 303-755-3975 to make a donation or get more information. You can also give by texting “2022 DWC” to 71777.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

How to disagree with your adult children respectfully

(WGHP) — Children and parents will always have disagreements. This doesn’t stop when your children are adults, but the way arguments are settled can be very different. It can be easy to forget your children are adults when you’re in the heat of the moment. Counselor Valerie Jones spoke with FOX8 about how parents can […]
KIDS
FOX59

Philanthropic group helping families at Riley Hospital for Children

A group of women wanted to do more to help out the sick children at Riley Hospital For Children– so they decided to launch a philanthropic group called ‘Women For Riley.’ ‘Women For Riley’ is a philanthropic group within Riley Children’s Foundation. The organization is made up of women who are committed to making a […]
RILEY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Foster Home#Teena Josh
WTNH

Psychologist discusses importance of children’s mental health

(WTNH) — Over the last couple of years, kids have had to undergo very challenging times adjusting to virtual education and social activity. We have recently been seeing the trend continue to grow and grow in children struggling with mental health. Dr. Laura Saunders a Psychologist at the Institute of Living, is discussing mental health […]
KIDS
CBS Denver

Raise The Future Founder, Dixie Davis, Leaves Lifesaving Legacy

DENVER (CBS4) – Anyone who knew Dixie van de Flier Davis was left with a lasting impression. Her passion for helping children who were languishing in foster care was unmatched, and she had a clear vision of innovative ways to help those children. It started in 1979, when she approached, then KOA-TV — now CBS4 — to do profiles of the kids at first called Sunday’s Child, later changed to Wednesday’s Child. She created notebooks with pictures and profiles of the kids that could be shared with prospective parents. She started holding parties where prospective parents could casually meet with...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
CBS Denver

Raise The Future Uses Trust-Based Relational Interventions To Help Families

DENVER (CBS4) – Raise the Future provides comprehensive help for children and families that are struggling as a result of trauma. When a child suffers abuse, neglect, or loss, it can disrupt their development. Research tells us that these kids struggle with understanding their own needs, and knowing how to get those needs met, which leads to acting out behaviors. That is where Trust-Based Relational Intervention or TBRI can help. “Truly, what TBRI is about is growing healthy brains and bodies, and teaching healthy relational skills,” said Amanda Purvis, Training Specialist with the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at Texas...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Adoption Can Be Transformative In A Child’s Life

CENNTENIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Thomas, Jeanette, Isaiah, and Yara are on the hunt for a new couch. Jake Jabs and American Furniture Warehouse are happy to help out. (credit CBS) “We want to give you a $1,000 gift card,” Jabs tells the family. AFW and Jabs are huge supporters of A Day for Wednesday’s Child, and adoption out of foster care. “I think it gives them a purpose. I think they want to do better too because a family is supporting them,” Jabs said. (credit CBS) Thomas and Jeanette consider a couple of different options, but 9-year-old Yara has her own plans. “Hey Mom, can we get...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Pregnant Applebees worker cries after manager allegedly fatshames her

An Applebee’s employee was left in tears after her manager allegedly commented on her pregnant belly.TikToker Maria Pantoja shared the interaction in a video that now has over 500,000 views. “When you are 36 weeks pregnant and your manager tells you, ‘What are you having, three kids?’” she filmed herself saying in the video.While sitting outside the Applebee’s chain restaurant, Pantoja said in the TikTok that she told her manager, “I’m going to cry because that’s rude.” He replied, “What, are you going to pop tomorrow?” The location of the restaurant was not made clear in the video.“Just going to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Barbara Bush Reveals Daughter Spent Time in NICU Named After Her Grandmother: 'It Felt Divine'

Barbara Pierce Bush expected to welcome her first baby with husband Craig Coyne in New York, but Cora Georgia had her own plans. The baby girl arrived "almost six weeks early" during their visit to Maine — an event made even more special because Cora stayed at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at a hospital in Portland named after Barbara's late grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, who passed away in 2018.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy