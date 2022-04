Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will face-off in the main event of this weekend's UFC on ESPN 34, set to take place at the UFC Apex Center. This isn't the first time that these two fighters will meet inside the octagon. They fought for the first time back at UFC 205 in 2015. Luque won the fight via first round knockout, but the two have been on fire since that fight.

UFC ・ 10 HOURS AGO