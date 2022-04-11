ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

CBS4 Celebrates More Than 40 Years Of Wednesday’s Child

By Libby Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Every Wednesday, CBS4 profiles a child living in foster care who is hoping to make a permanent connection with a caring adult. The Wednesday’s Child stories are part of a long, proud tradition at CBS4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iUzA_0f5vrKIY00

(credit CBS)

A look through the station’s archives shows April was out first Wednesday’s Child in October of 1981.

“Right now, April lives and goes to school at a residential treatment center, but she wants desperately, a home and family of her own,” said the reporter as part of that story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohDum_0f5vrKIY00

(credit CBS)

Before it was Wednesday’s Child, the reports were called Sunday’s Child and dates back to September of 1979. Reynelda Muse was the reporter then.

“Emmylou is a lively, energetic 8-year-old who wasted no time capturing the heart of this reporter,” Muse reported in that earliest story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VK3b9_0f5vrKIY00

(credit Raise the Future)

Wednesday’s Child was one of many innovative ideas that Dixie van de Flier Davis had in order to find homes for kids living in foster care.

“She approached this station decades ago with this concept of profiling a different child in foster care every week,” explained Tim Wieland, Vice President & General Manager of CBS4.

From the very beginning, Wednesday’s Child worked.

“We would profile these young kids or teenagers, and low and behold, you’d have families that would be calling up and saying I’m really interested in this particular child,” said Elaine Gantz Berman, the first Board Chair at Rocky Mountain Adoption Exchange.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tt5ZE_0f5vrKIY00

(credit CBS)

The mission was finding homes for older youth, sibling groups, and children with special needs, and Davis was bringing people together around that mission.

“So they literally had a notebook and in the notebook, they had the pictures of the kids who were available for adoption, and they’d show these books.” Gantz Berman explained.

From there the Rocky Mountain Adoption Exchange was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmAvU_0f5vrKIY00

(credit CBS)

It’s been making kids’ dreams of having a family come true ever since. Since 1983, Raise the Future, formerly The Adoption Exchange, has moved 10,460 children into loving relationships.

“To know that you’re making that kind of difference in the life of a child, there’s not much more gratifying that that to be honest,” Wieland said.

“I think by all accounts, the exchange has been a huge success,” Gantz Berman said.

LINK: For More Information on A Day for Wednesday’s Child

You can help Raise the Future create more families like this by calling 303-755-3975 to make a donation or get more information. You can also give by texting “2022 DWC” to 71777.

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Wednesday’s Child: Two brothers want to be adopted together

(WNDU) - When siblings have each others’ backs, life seems a little easier; even when you’re trying to get adopted from foster care. Owen and Leland want to live in the country where they can ride dirt bikes and have fun together. These two brothers are big fans...
PETS
CBS Denver

‘This Family Is Big And It’s A Loving Family’: Single Mom Is Making A Big Difference For 4 Children

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – It takes just one caring adult to completely change a child’s life. Nanette is a single mother, and is changing the lives of four children. “This family is big and it’s a loving family,” said 8-year-old Dreya. (credit CBS) She loves having a family to play games with and rely on. “Because when you are having trouble at school, or something, you can go and talk to your mom,” she explained. Over the years, Nanette has fostered 12 children, and adopted four. “She’s like one of the best mom’s in the world,” said 12-year-old Anikka. (credit CBS) Anikka came to Nanette when she was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Denver

Adoption Can Be Transformative In A Child’s Life

CENNTENIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Thomas, Jeanette, Isaiah, and Yara are on the hunt for a new couch. Jake Jabs and American Furniture Warehouse are happy to help out. (credit CBS) “We want to give you a $1,000 gift card,” Jabs tells the family. AFW and Jabs are huge supporters of A Day for Wednesday’s Child, and adoption out of foster care. “I think it gives them a purpose. I think they want to do better too because a family is supporting them,” Jabs said. (credit CBS) Thomas and Jeanette consider a couple of different options, but 9-year-old Yara has her own plans. “Hey Mom, can we get...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Takes in the ‘Miami Vibes’ With Daughter

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia are spitting images of their daughter, Steely Rose. In a recent Instagram post, the 46-year-old mother of three shares an adorable selfie of herself and her daughter. With the current cold weather in several southern states, many of us would love some slightly warmer weather these days. According to my trusty weather app, it’s currently 75 degrees in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Man Murdered In December; Family Worries Critical Photos Released Too Late

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – There are more than a dozen surveillance cameras inside the Peachwood Liquor store. Each one of those was rolling the night a masked man walked in and shot Hailemichael Hailemariam. “His daughter that we are so worried she can’t survive, she loved him so much and didn’t get enough time,” Kahsay Abraham said. (credit: CBS) Hailemichael was Abraham’s cousin, who he says was more like a brother to him growing up in Ethiopia together. “We grew up in the same village, went to high school together, Catholic school and boarding school,” he said. Hailemichael owned the store for the last eight...
AURORA, CO
95 Rock KKNN

The Haunting History Behind This Famous Colorado Ranch

A real estate listing on ranchflip.com describes Colorado's 7-11 Ranch as a "spectacular horse ranch" with a "2,300+ square foot 'lodge' that sleeps ten" in the idyllic Gunnison County. While those statements aren't untrue, the property is actually famous for a much darker reason: the murder of 29-year-old Jacob "Jake"...
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Cbs4
CBS Denver

Family Is As Important For Adults As It Is For Children

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Every year about 25,000 teens “age out” of the foster care system with no support system in place. Those young people have higher rates of incarceration, drug use, unwanted pregnancy, unemployment, and homelessness. Having caring adults who can usher them into adulthood makes a big difference. Teena & Josh have fostered 21 kids over the years. On their journey, they’ve adopted 3 of them and raised one biological daughter. “What we always tried to do is treat them with all the love and respect they deserve just like we would for our own kids,” said Josh. (credit CBS) Nathan...
HOMELESS
CBS Denver

95% Of Black And Brown Third Graders In Denver Public Schools Struggle To Read

DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of Denver Public Schools students are not meeting reading standards. Fifty-eight percent of third graders sat for mid-year assessments and DPS data from those tests show kids of color are struggling the most.(credit: CBS) Thirty percent of white students are on track while just 5% of African American and Latinx students are. DPS insists we shouldn’t read too much into the data, saying it’s not a comprehensive assessment, but Nicholas Martinez with Transform Education Now say it is a sign that far too many kids are not where they should be, “When we started crunching these numbers we knew...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Get Ready For A January Day In April

DENVER (CBS4) – Mountain snow will narrowly miss reaching Denver and the Front Range, but cold and windy weather will have no problem reaching the metro area. Snow in the Colorado high country will be heavy at times on Tuesday and when combined with wind gusts up to 65 mph, mountain travel will be difficult through at least Wednesday morning. This includes the I-70 mountain corridor above Georgetown where a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning remain in effect. For mountain areas west of Vail Pass, there is a Winter Storm Warning until 12 p.m. Wednesday for 6-12 inches of snow and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Winter Returns: Denver Experiences Record Cold, The Mountains Get Big Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The official thermometer for Denver recorded 10 degrees Wednesday morning which breaks the previous record low temperature for April 13 by 5 degrees. That’s unusual. Most record temperatures are broken by 1 or 2 degrees. The fact the record was broken by 5 degrees is further proof how unusual it is to be so cold in mid-April. (source: CBS) The rest of Wednesday will remain a First Alert Weather Day for Denver and the entire Front Range due to the combination of cold temperatures and gusty northerly winds. Air temperatures will eventually reach the lower 40s around Denver, Boulder, and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy