ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Outlaws' bond in comedy-thriller series

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Stories worth watching (16 Videos) Banned, censored, forced off the air:...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios. Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3. Changes...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Netflix brings back Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy series

Netflix has officially brought back the comedy series, “Servant of the People,” created by and starring Ukraine's now-President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The satirical comedy follows a teacher who becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral.March 17, 2022.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Ukraine#Russian
Primetimer

Abbott Elementary is the most-tweeted about comedy series of 2022 so far

Quinta Brunson's teacher comedy has generated 1.5 million tweets this year. “The magic of Abbott Elementary is that it’s a show that’s crossed the threshold of only existing in one moment,” said Yari Blanco, Twitter’s senior manager of multicultural partnerships. “We see people live-tweeting when it’s airing on ABC, when it’s on Hulu the next day, in-between episodes and eagerly anticipating its return while the show is on hiatus.”
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Russian State TV host panics after accidentally airing 'Glory to Ukraine' video

Russian state TV show, Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, accidentally aired the wrong clip of footage from the war in Ukraine, infuriating the host of the show. The television program is known for pushing President Vladimir Putin's propaganda campaign against Ukraine heavily. Host, Vladimir Solovyov, has pushed the narrative that Ukraine is a Nazi regime that needs to be taken down and often cracks jokes about the situation.But last Tuesday's episode of Solovyov's show apparently had a bit of a hiccup, according to Julia Davis' reporting for The Daily Beast.Solovyov was introducing a clip that was meant to show a supposed...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Russia
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Wins SXSW: New Comedy Continues Actor’s Comeback as He Addresses ‘Pig’ Oscar Snub and More

Click here to read the full article. Thousands descended on downtown Austin last week for the return of a beloved festival, but nobody was having a better SXSW than Nicolas Cage. The actor came to town just long enough to bathe in a hero’s welcome: He starred in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” playing a fictionalized version of himself coming to grips with his rocky career, which received such extensive applause throughout its premiere at the Paramount Theater that it may as well have been a rock concert. One Cage obsessive posted flyers around town begging the actor to call him,...
MOVIES
EW.com

Nominated for Nothing: The Oscars did Nicolas Cage's Pig dirty

They're destined to score zero Academy Awards, but they won our attention throughout a year (and awards season) like no other. Ahead of the 94th Oscars ceremony on March 27, EW is breaking down the year's best movies, performances, and directorial achievements that were nominated for nothing. The film: True,...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'No, you are not doing this to me': Kim Kardashian runs off stage screaming in tight latex dress during a fake spider prank on Ellen

Kim Kardashian ran off stage screaming after Ellen DeGeneres played a fake spider prank on her, in scenes that will air on Wednesday's episode of Ellen. The 41-year-old put on a dramatic display as Ellen pulled out a spider box, prompting Kim to jump out of her chair and head for the stage exit - waving goodbye to the audience.
CELEBRITIES
KSDK

2015 comedy series starring Ukraine's president now available on Netflix

Netflix has made available for U.S. subscribers a 2015 satirical comedy series starring current Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy from his acting days. And to prove that life can imitate art, the show is about a teacher who unexpectedly becomes president. "You asked and it's back!" Netflix said in a tweet...
TV & VIDEOS
WHAS 11

Selena Gomez Developing New Comedy Series Based on 'Sixteen Candles'

This news is a 16th 15th birthday wish come true. Nearly 40 years after John Hughes' coming-of-age hit, Sixteen Candles, the story is getting a new spin for the next generation -- thanks in part to Selena Gomez. According to multiple reports, the actress will be executive producing 15 Candles,...
MOVIES
Space.com

Best Oscar sci-fi movie soundtracks, ranked

With the 94th Academy Awards ceremony airing on the ABC Television Network on Sunday, March 27, we're revisiting the best Oscar sci-fi movie soundtracks that ensnared our senses and stole our hearts. Atmospheric original scores from the best space movies provide transportive soundscapes that punctuate out-of-this-world visuals to ignite our...
MOVIES
CNN

CNN

981K+
Followers
143K+
Post
773M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy