A ton of great skin care is on sale at Ulta right now — shop our picks

By Krystin Arneson
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As we move into warmer temperatures, our skincare and makeup routine is getting a seasonal switchup, too — down with the heavy creams for winter’s drying winds and enter lighter cleansers, weightless makeup and serums that don’t feel like a coat of paint on our faces. Right now, you can stock...

