'That’s the one thing we can control': Ole Miss making sure to keep up effort, heart amid slide

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco hopes consistent effort will help lift the Rebels from what he describes as a "funk." Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD – Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco will be the first to admit it – his Rebels are in a “funk.”

Following a three-game home sweep at the hands of Alabama over the weekend, Ole Miss (19-12, 4-8 SEC) has dropped four-straight games, six-straight home games and eight of 11 contests overall. Just a few weeks ago, the Rebels were the top-ranked team in college baseball; they are now ranked No. 25 by D1Baseball.

Ole Miss hosts Murray State (15-15) Tuesday morning at the annual Kids Game before heading to South Carolina for a three-game series beginning Thursday. First pitch Tuesday is 11 a.m.

The Ole Miss pitching staff has been up and down all season, but a normally stingy bullpen has shown some signs of vulnerability recently. Against the Crimson Tide, relievers surrendered 16 runs, and no starting pitcher went more than 3 2-3 innings in his start.

But the offense has had its issues as well, scoring four or less runs in four of the last seven games. Fielding miscues have also popped up recently — Ole Miss has committed multiple errors in three of its last seven games.

“So when you get in a little funk like we have and you don’t play well, you don’t put it together in all three phases, you lose baseball games, especially if the other team plays well. Credit Alabama,” Bianco said. “But, at the end of the day, we’re just not playing well enough.”

It’s hard to find the glass-half-full perspective in the middle of a losing streak, but there is a positive Bianco wanted his team to understand — the effort the team played with, particularly in the final two games of the Alabama series — is the sort of fire that has to be there every single day.

In the second game against the Crimson Tide, Ole Miss battled back from a three-run deficit seven innings in to send the game to extras. In the finale, the Rebels cut a 3-0 Crimson Tide lead down to one run in the sixth, saw the deficit go up an additional run in the seventh and responded by cutting the lead back to a run before ultimately coming up short.

The Rebels might not always win, but the effort factor can be there day in and day out.

“You have to compete like the last few days. I mean, it wasn’t that we didn’t compete, we just didn’t play well enough to win,” Bianco said. “And we have to play with that kind of energy and that kind of heart every day, because that’s the one thing we can control.”