Geneseo, NY

SUNY Geneseo Honored for Support of Transfer Students

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNY Geneseo was recently named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the dynamic pathways the College has created to support transfer students. It is the second year in a row Geneseo has been...

Education
City
#Suny Geneseo#Suny College#College Transfer#Ptk Connect#Phi Theta Kappa
