SUNY Geneseo Honored for Support of Transfer Students

Starting a new school is quite a universal experience. We’ve all been there — the nervous jitters on the first day, trying and failing not to get lost and attempting to orient ourselves to a new environment while surrounded by many new and unfamiliar people. Likely the last time most University students experienced this feeling was during First-Year Orientation. For those who handed in their last final in May, those feelings were probably a faint memory. However, these sentiments are more poignant and last much longer for transfer students, especially mid-year transfers. Mid-Year Orientation should be a more extensive program and include resources that meet transfer students’ specific needs.

