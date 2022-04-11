SUNY Geneseo Honored for Support of Transfer Students

Many Australian schools still use “streaming”, where students are separated into classes based on ability. However, not all students see streaming as beneficial.
My research, published in the journal Research Papers in Education, found streaming caused some students to feel unduly pressured, privileged, disempowered, and misunderstood.
Some students in higher-ability classes said they felt more confident and motivated, but students in lower streams reported conforming to teachers’ low expectations for achievement.
