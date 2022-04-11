Video: This Amazing Sticker-Picker-Upper Could Totally Transform Your Texas Yard

It is the highlight of the Spring, Easter. Here in San Angelo, we have many rich Easter traditions. Here are some of our favorite Easter Traditions here in San Angelo. 1. The Easter Bunny: Where did the tradition of the Easter Bunny come from? The Easter Bunny never appeared in the Bible. Christians observe Easter on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the Spring equinox. Before Christianity, there was a pagan holiday that also fell around the same time. This festival was for fertility goddess, Eastre. That is very similar to “Easter”. The fertility goddess was symbolized by the hare along with the egg. Voila. Christianity appropriated an already well celebrated holiday. This happened with a lot of traditions around the world appropriated by Christianity.

