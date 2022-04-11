ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Video: This Amazing Sticker-Picker-Upper Could Totally Transform Your Texas Yard

By Chrissy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A TikTok video posted by @stickerburrroller has now been viewed over 8.7 million times and has garnered well over 10,000 comments in only one day. Everyone seems really amazed to find a solution for those pesky sticker burrs that can make your backyard less than fun to walk barefoot...

