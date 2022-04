Almost a decade before Apple revealed the AirTag device tracker, fellow Californian company Tile created a very similar product. Simply called Tile, the device connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and to your keychain, bag or other possessions. Then, if you misplace that item, the Tile app can be used to track it down.Tile has expanded its product range several times over the years, with numerous generations featuring improvements to battery life, water resistance, Bluetooth range and the loudness of the built-in speaker used to help reunite you with your lost things.The latest flagship of the 2022 range is the...

ELECTRONICS ・ 21 DAYS AGO