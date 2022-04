An elderly woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a fire at her Severn home, fire officials said. The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was in cardiac arrest when crews pulled her from her home in the Wedge Forest neighborhood, Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO