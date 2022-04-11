PRUETT: Three is Penske's magic number

A look at the winners and losers following Saturday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway …. William Byron: Sure, passing was difficult during the 403-lap race, but don’t confuse that as an undeserving win for Byron. The 24-year-old is now in his fifth Cup season and has adapted quickly to the Next Gen car — and better than most. Byron has the third-best average running position in the series through eight races (10.425) behind only Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott and now has two victories this year, the first time he’s won multiple races in a season. Despite his youth, Byron is quickly challenging as a leader in an already-stacked Hendrick Motorsports lineup.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO