ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

PRUETT: Three is Penske's magic number

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAndretti had it and lost it. Ganassi had it and lost it. Penske grabbed it and never let go. After Josef Newgarden drove with authority on Sunday at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and gave his boss three straight wins to open the season, it’s time to give full...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Calls 23XI Racing’s Performance ‘Unacceptable’

A few weeks ago, Denny Hamlin expressed approval for his two-car 23XI Racing team and their four top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series’ first five races. By all conceivable metrics, the team showed significant improvement over their 2021 debut when Bubba Wallace didn’t score a top-10 until the month of June. Furthermore, considering Toyota’s overall struggles to begin the 2022 season, the 23XI team actually looked like the OEM’s bright spot headed into COTA last month.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

What Brad Keselowski's penalty means for driver, team and NASCAR

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Brad Keselowski, the recipient of one of the biggest penalties in NASCAR history, could have continued the appeals process by taking one more swing of the bat. After a three-member NASCAR Appeals Board panel denied his appeal, Keselowski could have asked for a hearing with NASCAR’s...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NBC Sports

Jimmie Johnson undergoes hand surgery; expects to keep racing during full recovery

Jimmie Johnson underwent surgery Monday night for the fractured right hand he suffered in a practice crash last week for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. In a social media update Tuesday morning, Johnson said he expects he will be ready for an Indy 500 test April 20-21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the April 29-May 1 weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Pagenaud
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Michael Andretti
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Devlin Defrancesco
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Enjoyed a Cold Beer on Pit Road After Martinsville Run

Though he’s technically retired, the siren song of the thunderous stock cars and roaring fans is too alluring to resist for Dale Earnhardt Jr, who returns to the NASCAR track once a year for an Xfinity Series race. This weekend’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 was that race, stirring excitement in everyone from Dale Jr to Martinsville Speedway officials to current NASCAR drivers.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Logano watches Ty Gibbs scrap with veteran bemusement

Joey Logano has had his share of conflict during a career that began with his appointment as “Sliced Bread” upon arrival. He was 18 and overhyped, evidenced by a nickname that likened him to the “greatest thing since ... sliced bread." Eager to prove himself and determined not to be pushed around, Logano scrapped with just about all of NASCAR's biggest stars.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar
WBTW News13

NASCAR cup series race in Darlington set to be the Goodyear 400 on Mother’s Day

DARLINGTON, S.C. (April 11, 2022) – Darlington Raceway and Goodyear, the “Official Tire of NASCAR,” announce a renewal of its entitlement sponsorship of the Goodyear 400, NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend Cup Series race for 2022. The Goodyear 400 will celebrate the history of stock car racing and signify another milestone chapter in Goodyear’s 68-year affiliation […]
DARLINGTON, SC
NBC Sports

Darlington throwback race to be Goodyear 400

Goodyear will sponsor the Darlington throwback Cup race May 8 and sport a vintage design of its Eagle race tires, last used during the 1980-92 Cup seasons, for that event. The throwback tires for the Goodyear 400 will pay tribute to the first time Goodyear featured Eagle on the sidewalls of its race tires in NASCAR. The tire design will be used for all three national series races that weekend at Darlington Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Martinsville winners and losers

A look at the winners and losers following Saturday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway …. William Byron: Sure, passing was difficult during the 403-lap race, but don’t confuse that as an undeserving win for Byron. The 24-year-old is now in his fifth Cup season and has adapted quickly to the Next Gen car — and better than most. Byron has the third-best average running position in the series through eight races (10.425) behind only Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott and now has two victories this year, the first time he’s won multiple races in a season. Despite his youth, Byron is quickly challenging as a leader in an already-stacked Hendrick Motorsports lineup.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Josef Newgarden wins Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

American Josef Newgarden has won the 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, his first career victory at the event. Newgarden, a native of Nashville, Tenn., takes home his second straight Indy Car Series race. The Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet driver finally secured his first win at the Grand Prix of Long Beach after 11 attempts. He finished runner up in last year's race. Newgarden held off Frenchman Romain Grosjean and Spaniard Alex Palou, who finished second and third, respectively.Santa Clarita native Colton Herta, who won the race last season, held the lead for 29 laps after winning the pole. Herta lost control and eventually crashed hard into the wall, ending his day.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Sports

Xfinity: Kaz Grala to drive for Big Machine Racing at Talladega, Dover

Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing in the next two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Big Machine Racing announced Tuesday. Grala replaces Jade Buford at Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway. BMR made its debut in NASCAR last season and holds an alliance with Richard Childress Racing. Buford, whom Big Machine sponsored in four races in 2020, competed in his first full-time NASCAR season last year with BMR.
TALLADEGA, AL
racer.com

Ferrari Racing Days action concludes at Daytona

Ferrari Challenge completed its North American edition of Ferrari Racing Days for the 2022 season at Daytona International Speedway with a flourish as over 60 drivers took to the track for the final races of the weekend. Trofeo Pirelli. After a disaster of a race on Saturday, Manny Franco bounced...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy