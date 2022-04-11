ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Casper’ Live-Action TV Series In Works At Peacock From ‘The Ghost Bride’s Kai Yu Wu

By Nellie Andreeva
 2 days ago
Casper the Friendly Ghost is coming back to television in a brand new incarnation reminiscent of Riverdale ‘s darker interpretation of the Archie comics. Peacock is developing Casper, a live-action, horror/adventure series, which reimagines the origin of Casper in a coming-of-age story that explores what it means to be alive.

Set in high school, Casper is written/executive produced by The Ghost Bride head writer Kai Yu Wu . In it, when a new family arrives in the small town of Eternal Falls, Casper finds himself entangled in a mystery uncovering dark secrets that have been buried for over 100 years.

Casper is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and DreamWorks Animation.

Casper originated as an affable translucent ghost featured in a slew of animated movies by Famous Studios released between 1945 and 1959. That’s when the character was acquired by Harvey Comics, which had published Casper comics since 1952. Since then, Casper has headlined a slew of comic books, five animated television series, Matty’s Funday Funnies, The New Casper Cartoon Show, Casper and the Angels, The Spooktacular New Adventures of Casper and Casper’s Scare School , as well as Universal Pictures’ 1995 live-action feature Casper. In 2001, Harvey Entertainment was acquired by Classic Media. In 2012, Classic Media was bought by DreamWorks Animation, which in turn was acquired by Universal Pictures parent NBCUniversal in 2016.

Like was the case in the 1995 movie, which starred Malachi Pearson, who voiced the title character, Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman, the new live-action Casper series is expected to feature CGI effects.

Wu serves as an executive producer on drama AZNBBGRL, which was recently picked up to pilot by Freeform. She previously was developer/head writer on another supernatural series, Netflix’s The Ghost Bride, and serves as co-executive producer on the upcoming Disney+ series, American Born Chinese . Writing credits also include The CW’s The Flash and NBC’s Hannibal . Wu is repped by Underground and UTA.

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Marlee Matlin To Direct Episode of Fox’s Anthology Drama ‘Accused’

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

FX Orders Comedy Pilot From Lauren Ludwig

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

‘Gaslit’ Trailer Reveals a Watergate Scandal Series Starring Julia Roberts

‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’: Mark Molloy To Direct Next Installment For Netflix

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Live-Action Series

