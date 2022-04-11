ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Barbie’: Will Ferrell Latest To Join Margot Robbie In Warner Bros, Mattel And LuckyChap Film

By Justin Kroll
 2 days ago
Will Ferrell has rounded out the all-star cast of the Warner Bros film Barbie , the film centered on the iconic doll line starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu are also on board with Greta Gerwig directing. Robbie is on board to play Barbie with Gosling set to play Ken. It is unknown who Ferrell will be playing.

Gerwig also co-wrote script with Noah Baumbach.

Plot details are unknown, but given Gerwig’s track record as a director, one can expect that this won’t be your typical take on the doll’s story. Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Ferrell was most recently seen opposite Paul Rudd in Apple TV+ limited series The Shrink Next Door. He can be seen next in Apple’s Christmas Carol pic Spirited. He is repped by UTA and Mosaic.

‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’: Mark Molloy To Direct Next Installment For Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: The long-gestating sequel to the hit comedy franchise Beverly Hills Cop looks to be gaining momentum as sources tell Deadline that up-and-coming director Mark Molloy has been set to direct Beverly Hills Cop 4. Eddie Murphy is expected to reprise his role of Axel Foley, with Netflix on board to distribute. Jerry Bruckheimer is back to produce. Molloy replaces directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who parted ways with project to focus on the Warner Bros pic Batgirl, which recently wrapped production and is set to bow on HBO Max. Insiders add...
MOVIES
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadline

Elvis Will Be In The Building: Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley Film Set For Cannes Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros has firmed a splashy Cannes premiere for Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann-directed epic story about the relationship between Elvis Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker that shook up the world of rock 'n' roll forever. No specific date yet, but the film is locked in for a Palais bow, sources said. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler plays Presley and Tom Hanks plays Parker, the man who discovered the singer and turned him into a world-famous star — taking half of his earnings for his trouble.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele reunite for new Netflix movie

Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele, known as comedy duo Key and Peele, are reuniting for a new film on Netflix. But even more exciting than that, it's a new animated film from Henry Sellick, who directed Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas and James and the Giant Peach. Deadline reports that...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
People

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Fan-Favorite Star Declined Offer to Return for Disney+ Sequel

While spring is just getting started and Halloween is months away, there's already plenty of excitement for Hocus Pocus 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the much-loved 1993 film. However, while fans are excited to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, there is one star of the original film who was offered a chance to come back for the sequel but declined. According to Entertainment Weekly, Thora Birch was asked to reprise her role as Dani Dannison in the Disney+ film, but due to scheduling conflicts had to decline.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Dolly Parton, Michael Strahan, Christina Ricci + More!

DOLLY PARTON TO STAR IN RUN, ROSE, RUN: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, and James Patterson are teaming up for a feature film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run. The book, written by Parton and Patterson, is about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a musician. It was released on March 7th and reached No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list.
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Will Combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in International Markets

Warner Bros. Discovery's plans to merge streaming services HBO Max and Discovery Plus in the U.S. is likely to be adopted overseas, and a clearer picture is emerging of what the platform will look like in key markets. Sources tell Variety that Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia — which are expected to merge in the next month — plan to have one single global platform that will combine the two streaming services, as opposed to a market-by-market approach for international. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who will also serve as CFO of the newly combined Warner Bros....
BUSINESS
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America's most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Ciara Joins ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Musical Cast at Warner Bros.

Ciara is the latest music icon to join the cast of the Warner Bros. movie musical remake of “The Color Purple,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Ciara will portray the adult version of Nettie, which already has Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid”) portraying the younger version of the character. She joins a cast that already includes Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Louis Gosset Jr. H.E.R., David Alan Grier and Fantasia Barrino.
MOVIES
Deadline

Screen Gems Developing ‘Two And Only’ As Starring Vehicle For Ariana DeBose With Script From Jen Rivas-DeLoose, DeBose Also Exec Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana DeBose, who recently became the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar, for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, will executive produce Screen Gems' Two and Only, an original screenplay by Latina and LGBTQ+ writer Jen Rivas-DeLoose. It will be developed as a star vehicle for DeBose. Sad Unicorn's Randall Einhorn and Jeremy Stern are producing the project, described as My Best Friend's Wedding with a bisexual Latinx POV. The project will be overseen at Screen Gems by Scott Strauss and Giselle Johnson.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘WeCrashed’ Star Jared Leto Talks Secret Meeting With Former WeWork CEO, Crafting Accent For Apple TV+ Series – Contenders TV

Jared Leto, who stars in WeCrashed, said he knew he would regret not meeting with Adam Neumann before embodying the former WeWork CEO for the Apple TV+ series. "I didn't want to play a villain, especially villainize someone who's still alive," the Morbius star said during a panel for the show at Deadline's Contenders Television event. As part of his research, Leto said he secretly met with Neumann to inform his portrayal. The actor said he felt an "obligation" to represent the businessman with dignity and grace despite the co-working...
TV SERIES
