‘Barbie’: Will Ferrell Latest To Join Margot Robbie In Warner Bros, Mattel And LuckyChap Film

Will Ferrell has rounded out the all-star cast of the Warner Bros film Barbie , the film centered on the iconic doll line starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu are also on board with Greta Gerwig directing. Robbie is on board to play Barbie with Gosling set to play Ken. It is unknown who Ferrell will be playing.

Gerwig also co-wrote script with Noah Baumbach.

Plot details are unknown, but given Gerwig’s track record as a director, one can expect that this won’t be your typical take on the doll’s story. Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Ferrell was most recently seen opposite Paul Rudd in Apple TV+ limited series The Shrink Next Door. He can be seen next in Apple’s Christmas Carol pic Spirited. He is repped by UTA and Mosaic.