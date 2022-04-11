ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Ferrell Joins Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’

By Borys Kit
 2 days ago
Will Ferrell has closed a deal to join Margot Robbie in Barbie , Warner Bros.’ all-star take on the Mattel toy icon.

Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll, topping a call sheet whose names range from Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu to Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp to Emma Mackey and America Ferrera.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the project, with Gerwig directing. Production is already underway.

Plot details are being kept in a Malibu dream house, but sources indicate that there is a meta aspect to the proceedings. Ferrell is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel.

On top of acting, Robbie is producing the project via her LuckyChap banner alongside LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner and Paddington producer David Heyman are also producing.

Barbie will mark Ferrell’s first feature outing since 2020’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga , made by Netflix. He recently appeared in Apple TV’s black comedy The Shrink Next Door with Paul Rudd.

He is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen.

