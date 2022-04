Beaumont Health's newest location, an outpatient center in Livonia, is just about ready to open to the public. Crews are putting final touches on the building, near the corner of Seven Mile and Haggerty roads in Livonia, and staff are training for the center's April 27 opening. Beaumont's $68 million Livonia campus will be an outpatient center offering most of the services one would normally go to a hospital for.

LIVONIA, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO