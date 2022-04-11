Displaced Ukrainian children continue education during war

As Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians have left their homes and are fleeing west into Poland and other Eastern European countries. People from around the world are traveling to countries like Poland to help the Ukrainian refugees. Volunteers from Texas Baptist Men, a Dallas-based disaster relief organization, are among those flocking to Europe to assist refuges.
The war in Ukraine has displaced a staggering number of people, with at least a quarter of the country's pre-war population forced to flee their homes. Many countries have welcomed the fleeing Ukrainians with open arms, while others have been less hospitable. "Among the responsibilities of those who wage war,...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An East Tennessee man has a very personal reason for trying to help orphans in Ukraine. Alex Fourie lives in Tennessee, but he wasn’t born here. Fourie moved to the states when he was almost seven, after spending his childhood in various orphanages in Ukraine.
THE names and phone numbers of more than 600 Russian spies have been published by Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s spooks have suffered a massive and embarrassing security blunder, the latest in Russian’s faltering invasion of its neighbour. In total, the details of 620 Russians working for the FSB spy...
"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will come...
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
A plot to ‘poison’ Vladimir Putin and frame it as an accident has been hatched by Moscow’s elite, according to Ukrainian intelligence. A group of ‘influential’ individuals in Russia have allegedly started planning to remove the president from office – and even lined up a successor.
A mass cemetery has been found in the Ukrainian city of Bucha in which several Ukrainian citizens are claimed to have been pressed together. India strongly condemned the incident and supported the demand for an independent inquiry.
Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled by train to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for Ukraine as Russian attacks on the capital city intensified. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki, Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia are the first foreign leaders to...
TOKYO — One of Japan’s most distinguished judo leaders has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, calling out his “cowardly” acts and joining a chorus of condemnation from civil society worldwide. “President Putin is a Judoka and these actions are against the spirit...
Germany has reportedly intercepted Russian military communications in which Russian soldiers can be heard discussing killings outside of Kyiv, possibly "bolstering evidence" that Moscow was behind the gruesome massacre in the suburb of Bucha, Bloomberg reports Thursday. News of the intelligence — acquired by Germany's foreign intelligence service Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND)...
STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine could become a non-aligned or neutral state like Sweden or Austria, Russia said on Wednesday, as it seeks a compromise with Kyiv to end three weeks of war. read more. Here are some facts about the military status of Sweden and Austria, which are...
A Holocaust survivor was killed in Ukraine when Russian forces shelled his apartment building in the eastern city of Kharkiv, a memorial foundation said Monday. Boris Romanchenko, 96, who survived several Nazi concentration camps, died Friday after the attack burned his building, the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials Foundation said. Romanchenko...
