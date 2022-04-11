ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

16-year-old student accused of battering, sexually assaulting teacher identified

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ana Rodriguez
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A 16-year-old Las Vegas student accused of sexually assaulting, punching, and strangling a teacher until she lost consciousness has been identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia.

According to police, the Eldorado High School teacher was in her classroom Thursday when Garcia entered to talk about his grades and eventually became violent.

Police said that Garcia attacked the teacher, caused her to lose consciousness, and later fled the classroom.

Sources told Nexstar’s KLAS that a janitor found the teacher in her classroom later in the afternoon. Officers arrived to the school at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday once the incident was reported.

Garcia was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and robbery.

Garcia’s bail was set at $500,000. If he posts bail, he is to be placed on electronic monitoring and will be ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Garcia is scheduled to appear in court April 12 at 8 a.m.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara sent this statement to CCSD staff on Friday:

Dear CCSD Staff,

The safety of every Clark County School District (CCSD) student and employee is our top priority.

I am devastated, and the CCSD family hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School. Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery.

As I have said previously, “Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

SUPERINTENDENT JESUS JARA

