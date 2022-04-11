ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Extinction Rebellion activists ‘train’ in London ahead of new wave of protests

By Rory Sullivan
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Egh4_0f5vkgGx00

Extinction Rebellion has run a non-violence training course in London to prepare new recruits for a planned wave of protests this month.

The climate change group, also known as XR , held the session in Hyde Park on Monday morning, after holding large demonstrations in the capital over the weekend. A total of 38 activists were arrested on Sunday after crowds of people sat in the road to block traffic on Lambeth and Vauxhall Bridges, the Metropolitan Police said.

XR’s non-violent direct action training is designed to help its supporters de-escalate tense situations and understand what to do if they get arrested. Later on Monday, a group of protesters walked through South Kensington calling on the government to act against climate change.

On its website, the environmental group has called on people to mobilise this month to “demand an end to the fossil economy”, vowing they will “not be bystanders” as the climate crisis worsens.

“We will facilitate a mass flood of people to grind the capital to a halt, causing maximum material disruption and making meeting the immediate demand politically unavoidable,” the group said in a statement.

Some 8,000 people took to the streets on Saturday to demonstrate against the fossil fuel investments, according to XR.

The Olympic gold-medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott, who attended the rally, said he was there because he feared for the future of the planet.

“I am here to demand the government end the fossil economy. We need no further fossil fuel investment,” Mr Scott said.

“I am really scared for the future,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxUdq_0f5vkgGx00

The largest demonstrations over the weekend came after two XR members abseiled down Tower Bridge on Friday morning, blocking it and unfurling a banner which read “End fossil fuels now”.

Responding to the incident, London mayor Sadiq Khan said the move was “counterproductive”, emphasising that XR needed to win over the public as much as politicians.

Although the Green Party MP Caroline Lucas conceded that this was the case with some of XR’s demonstrations, she noted that disruptive action is “the only way that people feel they can make their voices heard”.

“I think that being on the streets of London has been shown to be a way of capturing people’s imaginations. People have joined those protests who have never protested before,” she told BBC One on Sunday.

XR plans to hold further demonstrations this week to raise pressure on the government to act.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Just Stop Oil: Why protesters are tying themselves to goalposts

If you've been watching the football recently, you may have noticed there have been some pretty weird stoppages. It's had nothing to do with VAR - or the actions of players. Protesters have been running onto the pitch and attempting to tie, handcuff or glue themselves to the goalposts. It's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Caroline Lucas
The Independent

Activists glue themselves to Government building in climate protest

The Business Secretary has insisted the Government will not switch off domestic oil and gas production as climate change activists targeted his department in an act of “civil disobedience”.Kwasi Kwarteng hit back at a group of scientists in support of Extinction Rebellion (XR) for gluing themselves to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on Wednesday.Scientists for XR, which organised the demonstration, said it was protesting against the Government’s “irresponsible and dangerous pursuit of new fossil fuels”.The group argued that “increasing fossil fuel production is incompatible with meeting our internationally agreed climate goals”.My message to XR activists gluing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Refinery29

Why Fashion’s Runway Protests Are Not Enough For Activists

When Maria Grazia Chiuri sent “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirts down the runway in 2016 as part of her inaugural collection for Dior, she was tapping into a larger trend in the fashion industry: staging mock protests and political statements in fashion shows. Over the past decade, designers and brands have fine-tuned their political and social activism, integrating commentary on racial inequality, immigration, women’s rights, and climate change into runway shows and marketing, tapping into a generation who now want the values of their favorite T-shirt brands to match their politics.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Bbc London#Mayor Of London#Economy#Protest#Xr#The Metropolitan Police#Central London Mass
The Independent

Beavers return to London more than 400 years after they were hunted to extinction

Beavers are being brought back to London for the first time in more than 400 years to help restore nature and river habitat and reduce the risk of flooding.A male and female beaver - both two years old - are being released into a specially designed enclosure in the grounds of Forty Hall Farm in Enfield, north London, on Thursday in a project by Enfield Council and Capel Manor College.Beavers are seen as natural engineers who restore wetland habitats through dam-building and felling trees, slowing, storing and filtering water in the landscape, which attracts other wildlife and reduces flooding...
ANIMALS
The Independent

No retakes for Muslim students who missed exams during India hijab protests

The Indian students fighting for their right to wear a hijab in school will not be able to retake the secondary school exams they missed amid heightened protests on the matter.Protesting students in Karnataka in southern India could not write some secondary school exams, known as the pre-university course in the state in February and March, either because they were not allowed inside the school for wearing a hijab or because they boycotted the tests to protest against the rules.Though the government had earlier hinted that the students would be allowed to retake these exams, it has now decided...
WORLD
The Independent

Who are Extinction Rebellion and what are their aims?

Extinction Rebellion has begun a two-week protest in London aimed at disrupting ‘business as usual’ in the capital as the climate crisis unfolds.The Impossible Rebellion, which began on 23 August, is the activist group’s first major action since its Autumn Rebellion in September last year, which lasted for 10 days.The primary aim of the protest is to demand that the government “stop all new fossil fuel investment immediately”. XR also hopes to “build pressure on the biggest financial institutions” in London it says are fuelling climate change.As well as gathering in Trafalgar Square, protesters have so far erected a...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Airline founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou ‘deeply unimpressive witness’ – judge

EasyJet airline founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has been described as a “deeply unimpressive witness” by a High Court judge who oversaw a trademark dispute.Mrs Justice Bacon said Sir Stelios gave answers “that were defensive to the point of implausibility” when cross-examined at a recent High Court trial in London.The judge said she “unfortunately” had to conclude that she could place very little weight on his evidence – “save where” it was “corroborated by other evidence”.She outlined her views on Wednesday in a ruling on the dispute, which involved Sir Stelios’s easyGroup, and focused on a business he had launched more...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Who is Chris Mason? The BBC’s new political editor in profile

BBC News has announced that journalist Chris Mason will replace Laura Kuenssberg as its new political editor.Responding to the promotion, the 41-year-old, who has spent a decade covering Westminster for the corporation, said: “What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism.“I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick Robinson and Andrew Marr with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.“To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even...
JOURNALISM
The Independent

‘A hypocrite - but I like him’: Wakefield reacts to Boris Johnson police fine as possible by-election looms

At Wakefield bus station on Wednesday morning, Dennis Leadbeater stood behind his sweet stall and smiled wryly after being asked what he thought of Boris Johnson.“He’s a hypocrite, isn’t he?” He’s not been straight at all,” came the 66-year-old’s reply. “I quite like him, though.”A snap poll conducted on Tuesday night suggested more than half of voters think the prime minister should resign after he and chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined for attending a lockdown-breaking Downing Street birthday party. In Wakefield on Wednesday morning – where a real poll, a by-election, may soon be held – voters appeared in rather...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ross put in ‘terrible position’ by partygate, says Davidson

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has been put in a “terrible position” by partygate, former leader Ruth Davidson has said.Mr Ross has been criticised for saying on Tuesday that the Prime Minister should not stand down as a result of being fined in relation to a Downing Street gathering at the height of the pandemic.Previously a vocal critic of Boris Johnson, the Scottish leader said a change in Number 10 would “destabilise” the UK as it looked to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.But Ms Davidson, who was given a seat in the House of Lords by Mr Johnson,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Study: Keeping climate pledges limits warming to 2 degrees

If nations do all that they’ve promised to fight climate change, the world can still meet one of two internationally agreed upon goals for limiting warming. But the planet is blowing past the other threshold that scientists say will protect Earth more, a new study finds.The world is potentially on track to keep global warming at, or a shade below, 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than pre-industrial times, a goal that once seemed out of reach, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.That will only happen if countries not only fulfill their specific pledged national...
INDIA
The Independent

Voices: Johnson’s pals severely underestimate the intelligence of the British public and it shows

Have a search, if you dare, on the popular micro-blogging website Twitter for the phrase “deliver on the priorities of the British people”. You will find yourself going down a very deep rabbit hole of Tory MPs who, on Tuesday night, felt it important to let the world know that they give the prime minister and the chancellor “my full support” and that they also can’t wait to start assisting the prime minister with his plan to “deliver on the priorities of the British people”.It is, however, crucially important that you don’t read any of the roughly quarter of a...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Still living and partly living with TS Eliot

Some years ago, when our GP asked how I was, I confounded her by replying, without thinking, “Living and partly living” – the chorus of the women in TS Eliot’s Murder in the Cathedral (Editorial, 11 April). Other parts of it are so relevant today. The fact that I still continue to quote Eliot is testament to the impact of his poetry on a young girl in school in the 1950s in Northumberland.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Women and children among latest small boat arrivals in the UK

Women and young children are among the passengers of several boatloads of people who have crossed the English Channel.People in lifejackets and blankets have been seen arriving at Dover on Border Force vessels as well as at Dungeness aboard an RNLI lifeboat.The arrivals mean that more than 4,600 people have arrived in the UK by similar boat crossings since the start of the year, according to figures collected by the PA news agency.This includes 28 people onboard one boat being brought ashore by the UK authorities on Monday (April 11) with 24 people on two boats being intercepted by the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

600K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy