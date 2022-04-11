ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden’s sister defends his son Hunter and says Trump only wants to harm family

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
 1 day ago

President Joe Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens defended her nephew and the president’s son Hunter in an interview with CBS News, saying the attacks were an attempt by former president Donald Trump to bring her brother down.

Ms Owens appeared in an interview with CBS News’ Gayle King to promote her memoir about growing up with her brother, whose campaigns she has closely advised. Ms King asked about whether the president’s sole surviving son Hunter Biden, whom Republicans are targeting and who is currently under a federal investigation , is a liability.

“The only race I wasn’t enthusiastic about Joe getting involved in was the 2020 presidency,” she said. “Because I expected and was not disappointed that it would be ugly and mean and it would be an attack on my brother Joe personally and professionally because the former president is very intent on bringing my brother down,” she said.

In response, Ms King asked what that had to do with the president’s son.

“I assumed from the beginning that the former president and his entourage would attack my brother by going and attacking the family,” he said. “He thought that the weak link would be to attack my brother’s child.”

Ms Owens said that her nephew has written explicitly about his difficulties with addiction, which Mr Trump hit Mr Biden on during the first general election debate in September of 2020.

“I am so grateful that he has been able to walk out of hell,” she said.

In response, Ms King said that the main question was not about the younger Biden’s addiction but about his business dealings.

“There hasn’t been a there there since it was mentioned in 2019,” she said.

The younger Biden’s business dealings have been a source of scrutiny for his business dealings. When Mr Trump was in office, he tried to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that a federal grand jury heard testimony about payments he received when on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Comments / 187

Don Welch
1d ago

When you are a family of crime you need to be harmed. It’s not only Trump that wants to see justice, I think it’s safe to say that most Americans want to see justice. We are sick of these entitled politicians ripping us off.

Reply(19)
178
Guest
1d ago

Trump,wants to harm family? What do you think you’ve been doing to the Trump family with all your smears and blatant lies! And what about the American people do we not count! I want hunter biden and his dark workings out in the open!

Reply(1)
103
Weedhopper
1d ago

It’s not President Trump it’s people living at poverty and worse and the whole Biden Family is getting big Money 💰 for access to Joe Biden 👨🏿‍🎓

Reply(1)
62
Daily Mail

Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain 'asked Hunter' for $2,000 for the Vice President's residence in 2012 and told him to 'keep this low low key'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain hit up Hunter Biden for a quick $2,000 charity contribution he sought to keep 'low key' back in 2012, newly unearthed emails reveal. Klain's solicitation was for the Vice President's Residence Foundation, a non-profit that helps keep up and refurbish the vice president's mansion, where then-Vice President Joe Biden was living at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Cbs News
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden

The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
POTUS
The Independent

More than half of American voters don’t believe Biden will make a run for re-election

Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.When drilled down to just registered Democrat voters in the survey, however, the scales tipped in the current president’s favour.Forty-one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

New Hunter Biden revelations raise counterintelligence questions

Patrick Ho hardly seemed the profile of a big-time international fixer. A short, pudgy man, affectionately known to friends as “Fat Ping,” Ho had been a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist and a Hong Kong government minister. Yet in the fall of 2017, after landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, he was arrested by FBI agents and charged in an audacious plot to dole out millions of dollars in bribes to African leaders in exchange for major energy contracts that appeared to advance Chinese government interests.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
