ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Smallest baby ever born with incomplete esophagus survives

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Konopasek
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPrGH_0f5vkOZz00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A surgery using magnets helped doctors in Colorado save the life of a very premature baby.

Gabriella and Harper were born at 23 weeks in February of 2021 in Alliance, Nebraska. The twins needed the help of specialized doctors to survive, so they were transferred to the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver, 250 miles away.

Oklahoma man dies after jumping from moving vehicle

“Twenty-three weeks is really the extreme limits of possible viability,” said Dr. Steven Rothenberg, chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital.

Parents Kayla Hatch and Victor Jacobo credit the medical workers for saving Harper, who was born with an incomplete esophagus.

Rocky Mountain Hospital believes the procedure marks the first successful Esophageal Atresia surgery on a baby weighing less than a pound.

OHP: Victim injured by hit-and-run driver while changing tire

“The gap was so great, it was hard to get the two ends together,” Rothenberg said. “I believe Harper is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this pure Esophageal Atresia, to survive.”

Doctors waited until Harper was full-term before performing a minimally-invasive surgery, followed by another surgery. Eventually, magnets were used in January 2022, about a month before the twins’ first birthday. The magnets, which were eventually removed, brought the incomplete esophagus together.

“It worked,” Rothenberg said. “It worked extremely well.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3189Oi_0f5vkOZz00
    Harper (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hatch and Victor Jacobo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AIju_0f5vkOZz00
    Harper with her parents Kayla and Victor (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hatch and Victor Jacobo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSFf5_0f5vkOZz00
    (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hatch and Victor Jacobo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7feb_0f5vkOZz00
    (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hatch and Victor Jacobo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLAsd_0f5vkOZz00
    Twins Harper and Gabriella (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hatch and Victor Jacobo)
Texas woman charged with murder for ‘self-induced abortion’

Hatch and Jacobo couldn’t be happier.

“To see them breathing, kicking … it’s just truly awesome,” Jacobo said. “We just can’t thank everyone enough for being there and helping us through these trying times.”

“For the rest of my life, I’m going to be thanking them,” Hatch said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Denver, CO
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Rocky, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Alliance, NE
County
Denver, CO
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Denver, CO
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Magnet, NE
State
Nebraska State
KSN News

66 baby goats born at Kansas farm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – A boom of goats has been born at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. The farm says a total of 66 baby goats are romping and playing around the farmstead. Volunteers are socializing the babies to be ready for visitors on opening day, April 1. The farm is located […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esophagus#Self Induced Abortion#Kdvr#Rocky Mountain Hospital
SELF

What Is the Heartland Virus, the Potentially Deadly Tick-Borne Illness Found in At Least 6 States?

A new study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publication, sheds a little bit more light on the Heartland virus, a rare and poorly understood tick-borne illness that can be severe and potentially deadly. A team of researchers from Emory University launched their study after a retroactive analysis of a 2005 death in Georgia determined that the cause of death was the Heartland virus. Their work shows that the virus is circulating in Georgia in the lone star tick—a type of tick common in Eastern and Southeastern U.S. states—but leaves many unanswered questions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Symptoms from the BA.2 variant aren’t clear-cut, doctors say

The coronavirus symptoms you experience from the BA.2 variant — a subvariant of the omicron variant — may depend on your vaccination status. Why this matters: The BA.2 variant has slowly become a more dominant variant in the United States, with a potential slight uptick expected in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
UPI News

Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children

The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows. "The relatively high hospitalization rate and the large number of medication doses our COVID-19 croup patients required suggests that COVID-19 might cause more severe croup compared to other viruses," said study co-author Dr. Ryan Brewster, who is in the combined pediatrics residency program at Boston Children's Hospital and Boston Medical Center.
BOSTON, MA
KFOR

House committee advances bill preventing nonbinary designation on Oklahoma birth certificates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A House committee has advanced a bill that would prevent nonbinary designation on Oklahoma birth certificates. Senate Bill 1100, authored by Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair and Representative Sheila Dills, R-District 69, requires the biological sex to be designated on Oklahoma birth certificates as either male or female, banning the use of “X” or any other notation representing a nonbinary designation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Warm and Windy Today, Storms Move in Tonight

After a mild start this morning, we’ll see the warmest weather of the year (so far) for the OKC Metro this afternoon. Highs today will range from the upper 80’s to the low 90’s for Central and Southern parts of Oklahoma. We’ll see a chance of storms...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy