ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Stoney Gives an Update on the New George Wythe

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FdTjG_0f5vk9QL00

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com)- After years of working to gain the finances and making negotiations for a new high school to be built in the south side of Richmond, the mayor is offering one last chance for the school board to cooperate.

Mayor Levar Stoney says that on Monday night he will present an ordinance to the city council and the school board in one last effort to compromise.

This ordinance will require the new George Wythe High School to have a capacity of 1,800 students, instead of the 1,600 student capacity that some of the school board members would prefer. It is to be voted on on April 25th of this year.

Mayor Stoney said that if they cannot agree on this, then the 7.3 million dollars will not be released to the Richmond City's school board.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Stoney
Person
George Wythe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsradiowrva Com#The City Council#The School Board#George Wythe High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cbs19news

Charlottesville Marathon marks 20 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Runners of all ages competed in the Charlottesville Marathon and Half Marathon, which was held for the 20th year this past weekend. The course began on the Downtown Mall, ran alongside the Rivanna River, through the city’s historic district and back to the Downtown Mall for the big finish.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
380
Followers
396
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy