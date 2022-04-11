Stoney Gives an Update on the New George Wythe

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com)- After years of working to gain the finances and making negotiations for a new high school to be built in the south side of Richmond, the mayor is offering one last chance for the school board to cooperate.

Mayor Levar Stoney says that on Monday night he will present an ordinance to the city council and the school board in one last effort to compromise.

This ordinance will require the new George Wythe High School to have a capacity of 1,800 students, instead of the 1,600 student capacity that some of the school board members would prefer. It is to be voted on on April 25th of this year.

Mayor Stoney said that if they cannot agree on this, then the 7.3 million dollars will not be released to the Richmond City's school board.