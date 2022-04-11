ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mimi Reinhard, Schindler’s list typist, dies at 107

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Mimi Reinhard, a secretary in Oskar Schindler’s office who typed up the list of Jews he saved from extermination by Nazi Germany, has died in Israel at the age of 107.

Reinhard died early Friday and was laid to rest Sunday in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, her son Sasha Weitman confirmed.

She was one of 1,200 Jews saved by German businessman Schindler after he bribed Nazi authorities to let him keep them as workers in his factories. The account was made into the acclaimed 1993 film “Schindler’s List” by director Steven Spielberg.

Reinhard was born Carmen Koppel in Vienna, Austria, in 1915, and moved to Krakow, Poland, before the outbreak of World War II. After Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939, she was confined to the Krakow ghetto before being sent to the nearby Plaszow concentration camp in 1942.

Reinhard’s knowledge of shorthand got her work in the camp’s administrative office, where, two years later, she was ordered to type up the handwritten list of Jews that were to be transferred to Schindler’s ammunition factory.

“I didn’t know it was such an important thing, that list,” she told an interviewer with Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in 2008. “First of all, I got the list of those who were with Schindler already in Krakow, in his factory. I had to put them on the list.” Later she put her own name, and the names of two friends.

At the Brünnlitz labor camp, where Schindler’s ammunition factory was housed, she was put to work in Schindler’s office.

She said that although she worked in Schindler’s office toward the end of the war, she had little personal contact with him.

“He was a very charming man, very outgoing,” she recalled decades after the war. “He didn’t treat us like scum.”

After the war, she made her way to the United States, where she lived until immigrating to Israel in 2007 at the age of 92.

Weitman, Reinhard’s son, said that after coming to Israel she “became a kind of a celebrity” because of the Schindler’s List film’s popularity, something he said “pumped another 15 years into her life.”

K-State Classy Cats become national champions

ORLANDO, Fl. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University dance team, the Classy Cats, became national champions this weekend. The team competed in both the pom and jazz styles at the 2022 College Classic in Orlando, Fl. The Classy Cats placed first in the DIA Pom style, giving them their new national championship title. They also […]
ORLANDO, FL
KSNT News

650 without power in Topeka following pole fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Approximately 650 customers were without power in Topeka when a pole fire caused outages at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. A caller to the station told our 27 News reporter that several businesses were without power at 9:45 a.m. She reported she heard a loud “boom” before the power went out. The Evergy […]
TOPEKA, KS
Gov. Kelly signs ‘Sanctuary City’ ban into law

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill banning “Sanctuary Cities” into law on Monday. The bill, HB 2717, was introduced on behalf of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt in February, and quickly moved through the Legislature after a round of hearings. However, it received strong opposition from residents and lawmakers of Wyandotte […]
KANSAS STATE
