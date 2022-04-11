Info – Wapahani Baseball Invite

The St. Joseph Mustangs will transition to a new name on select nights this coming season. During four select home games, the Mustangs will be known as the St. Joseph Tenderloins. Those games will be June 3rd, June 23rd, July 16th and July 22nd. The team will don the familiar red and white Mustangs uniforms for the remainder of the games.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO