The Phoenix Mercury made two selections in the third round of the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday night in New York. With the second pick of the third round (No. 26 overall), the Mercury took forward Maya Dodson out of Notre Dame. After winning the national championship with Stanford in last year, Dodson finished this season on both the 2022 Second Team All-ACC and ACC All-Defensive Team.

