Colorado Springs, CO

Experience the museum at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College!

By Krista Witiak
FOX21News.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College provides visual arts, performing arts, and arts education to the entire Colorado Springs community...

www.fox21news.com

lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
KXRM

Colorado Springs Krispy Kreme opens today

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local Krispy Kreme lovers get ready because Colorado Springs’ Krispy Kreme has released its opening date. Colorado Springs residents will celebrate the area’s newest destination for the beloved doughnuts on Tuesday, March 29, when Krispy Kreme hosts the grand opening of its shop at 5790 S Carefree Circle. The new shop is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Safe Passage opens in Colorado Springs

State leaders address fentanyl flooding into Colorado. Miss Colorado and Chief Meteorologist do the weather. Miss Colorado Maura Spence Carroll prepares for next …. International space community blasts off at space …. Remembering Kara Nichols vigil outside the El Paso …. State-of-the-art Music Venue Unveiled. Meet FOX21’s Pet of the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Colorado Eyes Changing Mountain Name Tied to Massacre

DENVER (AP) — One of Colorado's most popular mountains is a step closer to being renamed in honor of the state's Indigenous people. Clear Creek County commissioners voted Tuesday to recommend changing Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Arapaho were known as the Blue Sky People, and the Cheyenne hold an annual renewal of life ceremony called Blue Sky.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado College#Arts Education#Contemporary Art#Performing Arts#Visual Arts And Museum#Museum Free Days#The Fine Arts Center
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

The Haunting History Behind This Famous Colorado Ranch

A real estate listing on ranchflip.com describes Colorado's 7-11 Ranch as a "spectacular horse ranch" with a "2,300+ square foot 'lodge' that sleeps ten" in the idyllic Gunnison County. While those statements aren't untrue, the property is actually famous for a much darker reason: the murder of 29-year-old Jacob "Jake"...
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Sweeten up your Easter with KB Sweet Treats

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re looking to sweeten up your Easter holiday – or want to give a birthday party an extra boost with some personalized treats – KB Sweet Treats in Colorado Springs is ready to help out!. Kelly Bowman is the owner and sole...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Celebrate National Beer Day with Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House

Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House opened on South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs in 2020. Their onsite brewery specializes in lagers from across the globe with an incredible rooftop bar and patio scene overlooking Pikes Peak. If you’re in the mood for LIVE music or looking for an official Switchbacks Soccer game day party spot with great beer and food deals, Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House is for you!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man carries cross through Southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. — If you were to drive south on I25, you might catch a glimpse of an unusual sight: 73-year-old Andrew Rybak with a heavy burden. “It was a thought I had to attract attention,” Rybak said. He’s averaging four to five miles a day, on foot, all while carrying a 100-pound homemade cross. […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Studio Nadeau Pottery is turning heads, creating lasting memories

They’re new to town and already turning heads! Studio Nadeau Pottery is the perfect gift and activity with the one’s you love. Artist, Ellen Nadeau, is using her expertise to bring lasting memories to Southern Colorado. From birthday parties, family fun and group lessons to studios available for advanced or independent potters.
COLORADO STATE

