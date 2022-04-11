ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

MN: FAMILY REMEMBERS DAUNTE WRIGHT 1 YEAR LATER

montanarightnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday marks one-year since...

www.montanarightnow.com

KSLTV

Eagle Mountain family remembers 9-year-old who died suddenly

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Family members on Monday were remembering a 9-year-old boy who died suddenly over the weekend. Garth Gagnier said his son, Logan, simply went to sleep Friday night after spending the evening with his grandparents and a sibling, and seemed to be late rising Saturday morning.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Times Daily

A year later, spa shooting victims' families grieve and heal

ATLANTA (AP) — Robert Peterson misses spending Sundays with his mother, cooking and running errands. Dana Toole plays a video of her sister over and over just to hear her voice. Michael Webb has started speaking out about gun control since his ex-wife's fatal shooting. Support local journalism reporting...
ATLANTA, GA
WISH-TV

Friends, family remember Indy 15-year-old killed in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sister of murdered Sabina Nessa says if family were white they would have been treated better

The sister of murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has said if her loved ones were a “normal British white family” they would have been treated better.Jebina Islam claimed her family has received no support from the government and pointing out that the murder of Sarah Everard received more coverage in the press, questioned if ethnicity was the reason.Koci Selamaj, an “evil” sexual predator, was jailed for at least 36 years for the murder of Ms Nessa on Friday.In an interview broadcast on Monday morning, Ms Islam said she had had support from the Royal Borough of Greenwich and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Smiley Martin, Suspect In Deadly Sacramento Shooting, Previously Agreed To Be Paid Thousands In County Settlement

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Weeks before Smiley Martin was accused of being one of five gunmen in Sacramento’s worst mass shooting, the county agreed to pay him a $7,500 settlement. “It’s really difficult to sue, and to prevail is just as difficult,” Sacramento Attorney Mark Reichel said. “The laws are kind of slanted toward the correctional officers.” In a handwritten lawsuit, Martin claimed in 2018 that a jail guard was responsible for rival gang members attacking him. He claims the guard allowed rival gang members to interact with one another which resulted in Martin being surrounded by inmates who attacked him. In the lawsuit,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

All 7 US soldiers who last saw decapitated paratrooper alive face charges

All seven of the U.S. Army paratroopers who last saw fellow soldier Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez alive are now facing charges following his death and decapitation, the Fayetteville Observer reported Tuesday. Roman-Martinez went missing in May 2020 while on a camping trip on a remote island in the Outer Banks with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kait 8

24 years later: Remembering the Westside School shooting victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of the Westside Middle School shootings. On March 24, 1998, two armed students pulled a fire alarm then shot their classmates as they exited the building with their teachers. Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, Stephanie Johnson, and their teacher,...
JONESBORO, AR
NBC San Diego

Heaven's Gate Mass Suicide Remembered 25 Years Later

Content warning: This story and the footage in this story are of a sensitive nature and may not be suitable for all readers. The fascination with Heaven’s Gate continues, 25 years after 39 people killed themselves in a mass suicide inside a Rancho Santa Fe mansion. The day was...
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA

