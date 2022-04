Tunic, an indie adventure game that melds influences from The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls into an adorable and mysterious package, has taken over my brain for the past two weeks. It’s been ages since I beat a game and plunged into the New Game Plus mode without so much as stopping to refill the glass of water on my desk. I have to admit, though: I never would have gotten to the end — let alone enjoyed the ride as much as I did — without occasionally using the game’s “No Fail” mode.

