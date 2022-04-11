ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Lithium Is Becoming 'Irreplaceable' Element To Automakers

By ALEXIS GARCIA
Investor's Business Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demand for electric vehicles has surged in the last couple of years as more automakers...

www.investors.com

scitechdaily.com

Ionic Liquids Make a Splash in Next-Generation Solid-State Lithium Metal Batteries

Quasi-solid-state-electrodes realize a significant reduction in interfacial resistance. Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed a new quasi-solid-state cathode for solid-state lithium metal batteries, with significantly reduced interfacial resistance between the cathode and a solid electrolyte. By adding an ionic liquid, their modified cathode could maintain excellent contact with the electrolyte. Their prototype battery also showed good retention of capacity. Though finding the best ionic liquid remains challenging, the idea promises new directions in solid lithium battery development for practical applications.
ENGINEERING
insideevs.com

BYD Discontinued Production Of Gas-Only Cars In March

BYD announced this week that it has stopped the production of cars powered only by gasoline. The final units rolled off the assembly line in March. The Chinese company will focus on rechargeable vehicles - battery-electric and plug-in hybrids. The move is not a surprise as the share of non-rechargeable,...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 7% Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of lithium mining start-up Lithium...
STOCKS
MotorTrend Magazine

Biden Administration Virtually Meets With a Dozen Automakers Regarding EV Infrastructure

Electric vehicles are beginning to spill forth from niche and mainstream manufacturers alike. The flow of battery-powered vehicles has turned from a mere trickle to more of a small stream, in anticipation of a full-fledged flood of EV demand (or, at least, regulatory incentives) soon to come. Oh, and there also is President Biden's executive order outlining its goal of 50 percent of new cars being EVs by 2030, as well as the recent increase in CAFE standards for 2025. To further discuss the challenges facing such a mass deployment of electric vehicles and the charging infrastructure that'll proverbially fuel them, the Biden-Harris Administration held a virtual meeting with a bunch of White House officials, private sector leaders, and automaker big-wigs on Wednesday, April 6.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
San Francisco Examiner

Want to buy an electric car? Read this first

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle?

Electric vehicles are undeniably the future of the automobile industry. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are looking to lead the charge to produce millions of EVs over the next few years with several other EV makers ramping up operations as well. Among the other auto makers making their way into the market are Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, just to name a few.
CARS
Electric Vehicles
Economy
Industry
Cars
The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

US agency opens probe into electric vehicle batteries

DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation into electric and hybrid vehicle batteries after five automakers issued recalls due to possible defects that could cause fires or stalling. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers more than 138,000 vehicles with batteries made by LG...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Nissan Gets Ready for Solid-State EV Batteries

Nissan opens prototype production facility for solid-state batteries at the automaker's Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture. The automaker plans to launch a pilot production line for solid-state batteries in 2024, with planned start of mass production in 2028. Several EV makers are developing solid-state batteries and are backing start-ups working...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Akio Toyoda on Toyota's All-EVs: “I Don't Think That's Quite Right”

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda made a statement sharing his educated argument on why not all cars should be electric. His argument explains Toyota’s late entrance into the EV market. On April 1, 2022, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda made a welcoming speech to all the new employees at Toyota City...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Greaves Electric partners with Mesha Energy for battery tech

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM), the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, has joined hands with the Bengaluru-based Mesha Energy Solutions to improve the battery technology on its products across portfolio. Greaves Electric Mobility sells electric two-wheelers under the Ampere brand, electric-rickshaw ELE and electric three-wheeler under the Teja brand. Mesha is...
BUSINESS

