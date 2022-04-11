Why Lithium Is Becoming 'Irreplaceable' Element To Automakers

Electric vehicles are beginning to spill forth from niche and mainstream manufacturers alike. The flow of battery-powered vehicles has turned from a mere trickle to more of a small stream, in anticipation of a full-fledged flood of EV demand (or, at least, regulatory incentives) soon to come. Oh, and there also is President Biden's executive order outlining its goal of 50 percent of new cars being EVs by 2030, as well as the recent increase in CAFE standards for 2025. To further discuss the challenges facing such a mass deployment of electric vehicles and the charging infrastructure that'll proverbially fuel them, the Biden-Harris Administration held a virtual meeting with a bunch of White House officials, private sector leaders, and automaker big-wigs on Wednesday, April 6.

