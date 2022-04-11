ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Images Of The Snakeskin-Covered Air Jordan 1 Low “Vivid Green”

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Air Jordan 1 Low hasn’t fully returned to original form, favoring experimental takes on its modern-day trim. Recently, the lifestyle-oriented take on Peter Moore’s 1985 design appeared covered in snakeskin and a “Vivid Green,” “Black” and “White”...

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”

The Air Jordan 4 is enjoying quite a movement in 2022, with several hot-ticket releases confirmed for the first half of 2022. It started off with the Red Thunder 4s back in January, while the Jordan 4 “Infrared” is still high on the list of anticipated drops moving forward. A new player enters the arena as we get a first look at the Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”, a concept that was first revealed in mid-2021.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 Reprises “Fire Red” Colorblocking, But With Navy Blue

Jordan fans can all agree that the best formula for creating new Retro releases is often the simplest one. While there’s a ton of value behind the story-driven concepts like the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” and collaborative projects with the likes of Aleali May and A Ma Maniere, Jordan-heads are very much satisfied by easy color-swaps of originals. This upcoming Air Jordan 4, scheduled for an October 2022 release, achieves just that.
#Air Jordan 1#Nike Air Max#Snakeskin#The Air Jordan 1 Low#Jumpman
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” Releasing In June

Jordan Brand wrapped up a complete Summer 2022 release preview in the latest installment of SNKRS Live, and while nearly all of the goods were already known to us, there was one never-before-seen release that was revealed for the first time. That would be the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 8 Retro in adult sizes, the first such drop since December 2020.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Goes Kermit Green

The Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary hasn’t been officially unveiled by the brand, but dozens of pairs have been previewed via various methods, suggesting the occasion will be one for the history books. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design emerged in a two-tone arrangement that harkens back...
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike LeBron 19 Doernbecher

Officially unveiled in late February at a special virtual event, the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 2022 was finally introduced to the public, boasting six unique designs created by child-patients of OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. The LeBron 19, seen here via official images, was designed by 14-year-old Sam David Phelps; an avid fan of hoops, Sam David dreams of playing for the U.S. men’s wheelchair basketball team and continues to sharpen his game playing for the Portland WheelBlazers.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Appears In A Multi-Colored Array

Over the last decade, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from being almost exclusively ridiculed to helping Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker design become one of the most covetable ones on the market. Although savvy and casual consumers alike gravitate towards original-reminiscent colorways, they’ve also come to enjoy some of the mid-top model’s experimental offerings.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Black Patent Leather And Infrared Shine On The Jordan 6 Rings

The Jordan 6 Rings itself is an amalgam of the best of the best of Air Jordan, so why not take the same approach with the colorways and materials? This upcoming release does exactly that as it pulls in the iconic patent leather, made famous by the Air Jordan 11, and attaches it with Infrared 23, the bold and daring hue that was spotlighted by the Air Jordan 6.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Set For May 23rd Release

In late September 2021, mock-up images surfaced depicting two pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid by Off-White. While Virgil Abloh never confirmed the shoes were to release while he was still alive, sneaker leakers have since rumored spring and summer launch dates for the duo. Recently, the “Black”-colored pair emerged via new images ahead of a May 23rd release date.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Delivers Another Bred Colorway

Thanks to Jordan Brand and the ever-beloved Air Jordan 1, “Bred” — Black + Red, for the uninitiated — has become synonymous with sneaker culture as a whole. And whenever a silhouette outside the core Jumpman line-up makes use of said color combination, it’s very obvious where its influences originate.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Serves a Street Style Moment in Skinny Jeans & Air Jordan 1 Sneakers With Son at Lakers Game

Click here to read the full article. While the biggest stars in music were in Las Vegas for the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, a few musicians decided to hit up the Denver Nuggets vs the Los Angeles Lakers game. Kelly Rowland was one of the many famous faces to attended the big game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The R&B singer turned the daytime outing into a family affair as she was joined by her eldest son, Titan Weatherspoon. Rowland served up some casual street style fashion. Her outfit included several closet staples. The four-time Grammy Award-winning songstress...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” Releases Tomorrow In The U.S.

Back in October 2021, reliable sneaker leakers delivered a first-look at the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire,” a colorway that nods to the infamous “ban” the NBA placed on a particular swoosh-branded shoe that Michael Jordan wore in 1984. Although initial reception of the style wasn’t the most positive, it’s turned around, with old and new collectors alike praising NIKE, Inc.’s new spin on a decades-old story.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Classic Bulls Appear Atop The Jordan 6 Rings Once Again

Almost as immortal as the silhouettes from which it borrows, the Jordan 6 Rings appears once again in Bulls colors, applying them in way distinct from previous releases. The signature red shade, though mainly used for the midsole and heel, also appears across the chenille patch as well as the accent along the pull tab. Black, then, dresses the rest of the latter fixture, matching the outsole and the adjacent instances of the Jumpman logo. Finally, white rounds out the construction, building out everything from the leather mudguard to the lace unit.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2

Social Status is not only ushering in the current wave of Air Max Penny retro models, but they’re also running point for the sequel – the Air Penny 2. Heralded as high as the original model, the Air Penny 2 featured one of wildest designs of the mid-late 1990s, but that was the norm for Penny Hardaway as he was often used as a platform for Nike to boast Eric Avar’s most daring designs. It was a flawless continuation of that introductory model, eluding the sophomore slump thanks to the continued on with the help of Lil’ Penny. In fact, the Air Penny 2 was one of the most popular models of that ’96-’97 season as it marked a significant moment in Penny’s career – the post-Shaq era. Orlando was Penny’s show for good, and the future for the point guard was bright and magical.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Nike’s Sun Club Air Force 1s Appear In Refreshing Light Pink

On every instance in which we reveal new member of Nike’s upcoming “Sun Club” collection, we’re getting the message: take a vacation. Built with earthier materials such as hemp, burlap, and twill, the Sun Club collection has stood out for its themes of leisure; after all, Nike created a new logo that depicts a person relaxing in a hammock if the message wasn’t clear enough.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

An Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33 Colorway Surfaces

Helping launch Travis Scott‘s ongoing partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand, back in 2019 we saw the release of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33. Coming in a mix of “Army Olive/Black/Ale Brown/Sail,” the shoe also helped established the color themes of Travis’ Cactus Jack releases. But...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

