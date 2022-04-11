ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gasoline prices drop eight cents in one week: AAA says

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ux6n0_0f5vh2HT00

( The Hill ) — The country’s average gasoline price has dropped about eight cents over the past week, and about 13 cents in the last two weeks, according to figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

AAA listed the country’s average price at $4.11 per gallon on Monday, down from $4.19 a week ago and $4.24 two weeks ago.

The recent drop comes after countries including the U.S. announced recently that they would release additional oil from their reserves.

After the U.S. announced late last month that it would add one million barrels per day to the market over six months — the largest-ever release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve — analysts told The Hill that the move could result in modest price drops.

What exactly does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

Prices for crude oil, from which gasoline is made, have also dropped in recent days. U.S. crude stood at around $95 per barrel on Monday morning, down from as high as $103 per barrel a week ago and even higher in late March.

Gasoline and oil prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as many buyers rejected Russian barrels, cutting the supply of oil on the market. Prior to that, prices had already been relatively high since production has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Although the move was largely caused by external factors, Republicans have sought to use gasoline prices to criticize Democrats and the Biden administration. Democrats, meanwhile, have criticized both Russia and oil companies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline#Aaa#Russian#Republicans#Democrats
AOL Corp

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday to announce he'll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer, as his administration tries to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine.
IOWA STATE
CBS Miami

AAA: Gas Prices Dipped 20 Cents In Last Nine Days

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gas prices have backed off from their record highs after the price of oil suffered steep losses last week. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers paid an average price of $4.18 per “The oil market remains extremely volatile, after seeing big swings in both directions during the past few weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Last weekend, oil prices dropped on demand concerns regarding a COVID outbreak in China, which resulted in lockdowns. By the end of the week,...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
motor1.com

Gas Prices Around The World Stay High As Oil Falls Below $100 A Barrel

As of March 16, the price of Brent crude oil is trending around $98 per barrel. WTI crude is a bit less at approximately $95.50. Both are significantly down from record highs over $130 a barrel just a week ago. Gas prices haven't fallen in the same manner, with the US Energy Information Administration showing a jump of 71 cents over the last two weeks. Drivers in the United States are paying an average of $4.31 per gallon for regular unleaded.
TRAFFIC
WFMJ.com

Gas prices drop as crude prices fluctuate

The average price for gasoline in Northeast Ohio has dropped four cents this week with a regional average of $4.041 per gallon. This is compared to last week's average of $4.084 per gallon and last year's $2.659 per gallon. The main reason for the slight drop in prices is the lower price of crude oil, which peaked shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.
TRAFFIC
KARE 11

Gas prices down slightly, according to GasBuddy survey

CHICAGO — In the grand scheme of things, a drop of three cents per gallon is not anything that will allow you to take early retirement, or buy that new vacation home. But after weeks of volatility and corresponding price hikes on the oil market, any reduction at the pump is welcome. The most recent survey by GasBuddy reflects a downward trend both at the local and national level.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decline Again in NJ, Around Nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices declined again in New Jersey and around the nation amid plans for the release of more oil from the federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.12, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.90 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
WESH

Florida gas prices drop 20 cents in 9 days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices have dropped significantly after soaring to an all-time high nearly two weeks ago. On March 11, gas prices in the Sunshine State reached a record $4.378. As of Monday, March 21, Floridians are paying $4.167. While this is still putting a strain on...
FLORIDA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy