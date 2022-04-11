ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State will honor Dwayne Haskins during their 2022 spring game

By Jasper Jones
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjur3_0f5vguxN00

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically lost his life on Saturday while training for the upcoming 2022 NFL season in Miami.

Many paid tribute to Haskins including his college team Ohio State, who will be honoring the former Buckeye standout during their spring game this Saturday.

Haskins made a name for himself as one of the best quarterbacks during the 2018 college football season, which saw him throw for almost 5000 yards and 50 touchdowns, being named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, and winning the 2019 Rose Bowl over Washington.

During a press conference held Monday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day recalled how much Haskins meant to him, his family, and the program, bringing up how the late quarterback was like a big brother to his son.

“He was like a big brother to RJ,” stated Day. “I remember he took RJ to a high school football game. They spent a lot of time together. He meant a lot to my family, he meant a lot to this program, and he’s going to be sorely missed.”

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dwayne Haskins' comment on wife's last Instagram post comes to light after death: 'Helped me through my storm'

Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#College Football#Twitter
Cleveland.com

When Dwayne Haskins threw 6 TDs and Ohio State dropped 62 on Michigan in 2018: Buckeye ReTalkables

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Tuesday episode of Buckeye Talk, it’s a Buckeye ReTalkable to celebrate Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed over the weekend. Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means rewatch and discuss Ohio State’s 62-39 win over Michigan in 2018 in Haskins’ one year as Ohio State’s starter. The discussion goes beyond the game, though, to focus on Haskins’ record-breaking season, as he threw for more yards and more touchdowns than any Big Ten quarterback in a single season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top RB Recruit

Four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher has announced his commitment decision to join the Ohio State Buckeyes’ already-stacked 2023 recruiting class. The No. 8 running back recruit in the nation (per 247Sports) announced his decision during an appearance with CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday. “[Columbus] is just the first...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Spun

Ohio State Basketball Player Entering The Transfer Portal

An Ohio State freshman basketball player will be taking his talents elsewhere for next season and beyond. Freshman guard Meechie Johnson posted a message on his social media channels confirming that he’ll be entering the transfer portal. “Since a kid, I’ve always dreamed of playing at The Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Fans, players pay tribute to Haskins at vigil

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University community is wrapping their arms around each other as they honor and remember the life of legendary quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The 24-year-old was hit and killed while walking on a highway in south Florida over the weekend. Shortly after, fans started putting together a memorial for him […]
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow still throwing strikes in April

The Cincinnati Reds have to hope Joe Burrow can work the same magic for them that he did on the Cincinnati Bengals. The quarterback who led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second season through a marvelous turnaround got the call to throw the first pitch on Tuesday before the game against the Cleveland Guardians.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Buckeyes land 4-star RB over Michigan, Penn State and Miami

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class received a major bump on Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes received a commitment from 4-star running back Mark Fletcher out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was also considering Michigan, Miami and Penn State as potential landing destinations. Fletcher made his announcement live on CBS Sports...
MIAMI, FL
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy