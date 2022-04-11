Ohio State will honor Dwayne Haskins during their 2022 spring game

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically lost his life on Saturday while training for the upcoming 2022 NFL season in Miami.

Many paid tribute to Haskins including his college team Ohio State, who will be honoring the former Buckeye standout during their spring game this Saturday.

Haskins made a name for himself as one of the best quarterbacks during the 2018 college football season, which saw him throw for almost 5000 yards and 50 touchdowns, being named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, and winning the 2019 Rose Bowl over Washington.

During a press conference held Monday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day recalled how much Haskins meant to him, his family, and the program, bringing up how the late quarterback was like a big brother to his son.

“He was like a big brother to RJ,” stated Day. “I remember he took RJ to a high school football game. They spent a lot of time together. He meant a lot to my family, he meant a lot to this program, and he’s going to be sorely missed.”

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram