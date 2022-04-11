It will soon be Dr. Cameron Heyward to you

He’s the Steelers defensive captain but you’ll soon know him as Dr. Cameron Hayward.

Carlow University in Oakland has announced that the Steelers defensive tackle along with Carnegie Mellon University Professor Wendy Goldman will be recognized with honorary doctorate degrees.

Heyward will receive an honorary Doctorate of Science degree.

The university says that both Heyward and Goldman are being recognized because they “address structural injustice and dehumanizing situation.”

Heyward’s charity, the “Heyward House” helps both youth in the inner-cities of Pittsburgh and Atlanta, where Cam was raised by his mother Charlotte and late father and Pitt standout, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward.

A new campaign within the charity called “Craig’s Closet” helps young men get suits and other dress clothes for things like job interviews, graduations, internships and more.

“Cameron’s distinguished service to the community and his own accomplishments both on and off the football field are traits that serve to better mankind,” said Carlow President Kathy Humphrey.

“Cam’s perseverance to complete his college education reinforces Carlow’s heritage of transforming generations by making educational opportunities accessible to all.”