Bloomfield, NJ

1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting outside NJ convenience store: officials

By Kimberly Dole
 1 day ago

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- One person was killed and two others injured in a triple shooting that happened outside a convenience store in New Jersey on Sunday.

The shooting occurred outside a store located on First Avenue near North 15th Street in Bloomfield at around 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials discovered three people were shot. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene Thomas Fennelly of the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

"This is very sad and devastating for our community," Mayor Michael Venezia said. "This isn't what Bloomfield is about."

An investigation is ongoing.

