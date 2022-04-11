Kim Kardashian surprised herself by dating Pete Davidson: 'Sometimes things happen when you just least expect it'

If Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson surprised you, you weren't alone.

As Kardashian admitted in a recent interview, her new romance was unexpected for her as well.

"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it,” Kardashian said on Hoda Kotb’s “Making Space” podcast. “It was the last thing that I was really planning on.”

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, met when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” last August. Today reports that Kardashian filed for divorce in February and made the relationship with Davidson Instagram official by March, though Kardashian was already separated from ex-husband Kanye West for a bit prior to her relationship with the "SNL" star.

"I definitely took my time," Kardashian told Kotb. "I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone. And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?'”

"We all know someone that’s been through a really hard time in relationships,” she continued, “and everyone’s been OK and everyone comes out OK. So you just have to, like, let yourself go and open yourself up to receive something and just be a good person and you’ll get that back."

The last tumultuous year has helped Kardashian figure out how much of her heart she’ll lay out on the media landscape, she shared.

"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete,” she told Hotb, “and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about.”

Kardashian recently revealed the charming Valentine's Day gift that Davidson whipped up for her – he gave her the accessories from their “Aladdin” skit they did together when Kardashian hosted the show, where they kissed on screen as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

The reality star noted that she appreciates smaller gestures from Davidson as well. "We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.'” said Kardashian. “ And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'"

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram