ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian surprised herself by dating Pete Davidson: 'Sometimes things happen when you just least expect it'

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwKYB_0f5vgpXk00

If Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson surprised you, you weren't alone.

As Kardashian admitted in a recent interview, her new romance was unexpected for her as well.

"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it,” Kardashian said on Hoda Kotb’s “Making Space” podcast. “It was the last thing that I was really planning on.”

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, met when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” last August. Today reports that Kardashian filed for divorce in February and made the relationship with Davidson Instagram official by March, though Kardashian was already separated from ex-husband Kanye West for a bit prior to her relationship with the "SNL" star.

"I definitely took my time," Kardashian told Kotb. "I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone. And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?'”

"We all know someone that’s been through a really hard time in relationships,” she continued, “and everyone’s been OK and everyone comes out OK. So you just have to, like, let yourself go and open yourself up to receive something and just be a good person and you’ll get that back."

The last tumultuous year has helped Kardashian figure out how much of her heart she’ll lay out on the media landscape, she shared.

"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete,” she told Hotb, “and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about.”

Kardashian recently revealed the charming Valentine's Day gift that Davidson whipped up for her – he gave her the accessories from their “Aladdin” skit they did together when Kardashian hosted the show, where they kissed on screen as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

The reality star noted that she appreciates smaller gestures from Davidson as well. "We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.'” said Kardashian. “ And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'"

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

Related
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Hoda Kotb
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Here’s What Ariana Grande Really Thinks About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Relationship

As many fans will recall, the most-talked about celebrity couple of 2018 was undoubtedly Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who dated for five months, got engaged, and broke up in the fall of that year. Grande and Kim Kardashian (Davidson’s new flame) have been friends for several years now, leaving fans wondering if the singer, 28 and reality star, 41 are still friendly after both having well-documented history with the Saturday Night Live star, 28.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy