ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Spirit, JetBlue cancel hundreds of spring break flights

By Colin Martin
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIGYg_0f5vgkNL00

Another weekend of bad weather in Florida and ongoing staffing issues caused Spirit Airlines and JetBlue to cancel and delay hundreds of flights.

According to the flight tracker, FlightAware , JetBlue cancelled 151 flights on Sunday and had to delay another 507, accounting for 47% of all their flights.

While Spirit Airlines cancelled 145 flights on Sunday and delayed 269 flights, leaving travelers on spring break waiting around the airport for hours without a clear plan of how they can get back home.

Fort Lauderdale International and Orlando International airports dealt with most of the issues in Florida, as there were 130 delays (25%) in Fort Lauderdale and 155 delays (27%) in Orlando on Sunday as people were trying to leave their vacations.

Travelers directing out of Miami International still dealt with delays, but not nearly as many as other Florida airports. There were just 99 delays (13%) in Miami on Sunday.

Joanna Geraghty, president of JetBlue, sent an email to employees on Saturday, that was obtained by USA Today , after there were hundreds of delays and cancellations. She apologized to employees and customers, and promised that flight operations are the company's top priority right now, despite the news last week that JetBlue made a bid of about $3.6 billion to purchase Spirit.

"We had some big news at JetBlue this week, and while that has rightly been the focus of a lot of buzz, I want to assure you our #1 priority right now is the operation," Geraghty said. "You have been simply incredible under very difficult circumstances, and we want to thank you for all you are doing to take care of our Customers. We are letting you and our customers down, and that is not consistent with what we stand for.

"We are working around the clock to address some of the most difficult operating conditions we have ever faced as a company."

Geraghty then went on to tell USA Today that the company plans to cut back on flights for remainder of April and as well as their summer flight schedule by "at least 8% to 10%."

"Given we anticipate continued industry challenges and heavy demand into the summer, we are planning more conservatively and trying to be proactive where we can with cancellations due to disruptive weather and air traffic control events," JetBlue told Fox Business .

Despite all the travel issues in Florida, flights out of New Jersey and New York still saw the most delays in the country on Sunday. There were 193 delays (34%) from Newark Liberty International and 216 delays (31%) from John F. Kennedy International. While LaGuardia Airport had just 92 delays (17%) on Sunday.

Other locations around the country with a high number or percentage of delays on Sunday included Denver International (207 delays, 25%) and Los Angeles International (168 delays, 19%). Travelers out of Atlanta, Boston, Houston and Washington, D.C. all dealt with over 100 delays as well, while people coming from Philadelphia (51 delays) and Seattle (81 delays) didn't have to worry about delays as much as others on Sunday.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Southwest Airlines apologizes for delays and cancellations of nearly 2,000 flights blaming 'technology issues' as thousands of people are affected across US

Flights with Southwest Airlines were subject to nearly 2,000 delays or cancellations throughout Saturday, with the company blaming it on a failure of its IT systems. As of 9 p.m., FlightAware.com showed there had been 470 cancellations over the course of Saturday with 1,438 delays - about 40 percent of all flights flown.
LIFESTYLE
TIME

Why So Many Flights Were Canceled or Delayed This Weekend

Thousands of travelers were stranded in airports over the weekend as thunderstorms in Florida curtailed operations and technology issues left one of the largest airlines scrambling to recover during the spring break travel rush. More than 10,000 U.S. flights were canceled or delayed, according to flight tracker FlightAware , with another 5,085 delayed and 779 canceled on Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
The Associated Press

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Air Traffic Control#Spring Break#International Airports#Aircraft#Flightaware#Orlando International#Miami International#Usa Today
simpleflying.com

US Airlines Cancel Hundreds Of Flights Due To Weather And Shortages

US carriers are bracing for a rough weekend as hundreds of flights were canceled and thousands delayed on Saturday alone. JetBlue, Spirit, and Alaska Airlines have seen the most issues with their schedules, battling chaos on the weather and staffing fronts. Thousands affected. As the number of people flying in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'I’m not going back in the air': Moment shaken-up JetBlue passengers plead with crew to let them off the plane after several aborted landings due to bad weather and then being diverted to Newark

Terrified JetBlue passengers on a storm-tossed JFK-bound flight were caught on video pleading with crew members to let them off the plane after it touched down in Newark following several aborted attempts to land at the New York City airport. 'I’m not going back in the air,' one passenger can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Boston

JetBlue Cancels, Delays More Flights At Logan Airport Blaming Weather, Staffing Issues

BOSTON (CBS) – JetBlue cancelled 15 more flights and delayed 40 at Logan Airport Monday morning after cancelling more than 100 flights over the weekend. It was the second weekend in a row with several delays and cancellations for the airline. “Despite hiring more than 3,000 new crewmembers already this year, like many businesses, we remain staffing constrained and these disruptions exacerbate an already challenging staffing situation,” JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski told WBZ-TV in an email Sunday. “In order to get our operation back on track this week and provide additional recovery options for the potential of additional April weather events, we are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CNBC

Who loses if JetBlue buys Spirit? Comedians

JetBlue Airways made an unsolicited bid to Spirit Airlines for $3.6 billion. Spirit Airlines' no-frills model has spawned punchlines for comedians over the years. Major airlines have emulated some of Spirit's fees to drive revenue. JetBlue's surprise $3.6 billion cash bid for Spirit is threatening the latter's plan to merge...
ECONOMY
Must Read Alaska

Sixth day of heavy flight cancellations at Alaska Airlines

At least 38 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled on Wednesday in a streak that continues into Thursday, with 41 cancellations already advised for the airlines on FlightAware.com‘s cancellation tracking website. That amounts to 5 percent of the company’s flights. For Friday, 27 Alaska Airlines flights are already canceled, as of Thursday morning.
simpleflying.com

American Airlines & JetBlue Expand Reciprocal Frequent Flyer Perks

American Airlines and JetBlue today announced a plethora of reciprocal benefits for each other’s top-tier frequent flyers. This means members of American Airlines’ AAdvantage and JetBlue’s TrueBlue Mosaic frequent flyer programs will now have access to several perks on flights operated by either of the two airlines.
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Alaska Airlines cutting flights through June due to lack of pilots

Alaska Airlines is reducing 2% of its flights through the end of June due to a pilot shortage, the carrier said Thursday. The reductions, made in an effort to match the carrier's current pilot capacity, will be reflected in Alaska's posted schedule in mid-April, the carrier said in a notice. Alaska also cautioned that these reductions will show up as cancelations.
ALASKA STATE
FOXBusiness

JetBlue passengers beg to deplane after aborted landings at JFK

Video surfaced online of JetBlue passengers begging crew members to let them off a plane after it attempted to land at a New York City airport multiple times, according to multiple reports. Flight 1852 traveling from Cancun, Mexico, was scheduled to land at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy