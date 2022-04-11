ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Smallest baby ever born with incomplete esophagus survives

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Konopasek
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFiNm_0f5vgjUc00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A surgery using magnets helped doctors in Colorado save the life of a very premature baby.

Gabriella and Harper were born at 23 weeks in February of 2021 in Alliance, Nebraska. The twins needed the help of specialized doctors to survive, so they were transferred to the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver, 250 miles away.

“Twenty-three weeks is really the extreme limits of possible viability,” said Dr. Steven Rothenberg, chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital.

Parents Kayla Hatch and Victor Jacobo credit the medical workers for saving Harper, who was born with an incomplete esophagus.

Rocky Mountain Hospital believes the procedure marks the first successful Esophageal Atresia surgery on a baby weighing less than a pound.

Mimi Reinhard, Schindler’s list typist, dies at 107

“The gap was so great, it was hard to get the two ends together,” Rothenberg said. “I believe Harper is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this pure Esophageal Atresia, to survive.”

Doctors waited until Harper was full-term before performing a minimally-invasive surgery, followed by another surgery. Eventually, magnets were used in January 2022, about a month before the twins’ first birthday. The magnets, which were eventually removed, brought the incomplete esophagus together.

“It worked,” Rothenberg said. “It worked extremely well.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3189Oi_0f5vgjUc00
    Harper (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hatch and Victor Jacobo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AIju_0f5vgjUc00
    Harper with her parents Kayla and Victor (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hatch and Victor Jacobo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSFf5_0f5vgjUc00
    (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hatch and Victor Jacobo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7feb_0f5vgjUc00
    (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hatch and Victor Jacobo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLAsd_0f5vgjUc00
    Twins Harper and Gabriella (Photo courtesy of Kayla Hatch and Victor Jacobo)

Hatch and Jacobo couldn’t be happier.

“To see them breathing, kicking … it’s just truly awesome,” Jacobo said. “We just can’t thank everyone enough for being there and helping us through these trying times.”

“For the rest of my life, I’m going to be thanking them,” Hatch said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing Nelsonville man found in Hocking River

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a Nelsonville man who went missing in January was found in the Hocking River last week. After kayakers noticed a body in the Hocking River on Wednesday, March 30, the Athens County Coroner identified him as Derek Johnson, 39, who was reported missing on January 25, according to […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Denver, CO
Alliance, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Colorado State
City
Alliance, NE
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
State
Nebraska State
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s parents issue chilling warning to Brian Laundrie’s family and say ‘they have MORE evidence against them’

BRIAN Laundrie’s parents will have to "wait and see" what evidence Gabby Petito's family has against them, according to the Petito's lawyer. Attorney Pat Reilly issued the ominous warning after Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges they knew their son had killed the vlogger.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esophagus#Kdvr#Rocky Mountain Hospital
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Q92

Woman Gives Her 12-Day Old Baby to Stranger in Corpus Christi

Over the weekend in Corpus Christi, Claudia Canales was driving down Commanche Street and noticed a woman walking holding a baby. As reported by KRIS-TV in Corpus Canales thought the woman looked lost and confused, so she pulled her car up to the woman. It was at that point, the woman asked her to take the 12-day old baby with her and she did!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
The Independent

Engaged couple move wedding date up after they are both diagnosed with cancer eight days apart

An engaged couple has decided to have their wedding earlier than they originally planned after they were both diagnosed with cancer within eight days.Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen, from Michigan, met when they were in high school and had begun dating by the time they reached their senior year, according to their wedding website on The Knot.After Nelesen suffered a health scare in February 2020, which resulted in a two-week stay in a Chicago ICU, during which Slenk rarely left her side, the couple knew that they had become an “inseparable team”.“Something in our relationship changed during that hospital stay,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Man who woke from 19-year coma to say ‘mom’ has died at age 57

An Arkansas man who spent nearly two decades in a coma before waking up and regaining his ability to speak has died at the age of 57.Terry Wayne Wallis died on Tuesday, according to an obituary first reported by The New York Post. Mr Wallis’ story became semi-famous in 2003 when a handful of news organisations, including CNN and the BBC, reported on his shocking recovery and revival.Mr Wallis was 19 years old when he and a friend, who was driving, were in an automobile accident that left him in a coma while the driver was killed. A second...
OBITUARIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
Sentinel

Advice for when intimacy is gone

Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually became less and less frequent. In a nutshell, my husband hid his physical issues from me, which were caused by a surgery that he had undergone as a kid. The surgery did damage to him, which worsened over the years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy